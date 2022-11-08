Pictures show celebrations at the Kerry London Dance

Orla Harty, Daithi O' Shea, Author Ethal Corduff and Margaret Rochford pictured at the Kerry Association's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel in London on Friday November 4.

Daithi O' Shea, Paul Whitnell, Gerry Rochford pictured at the Kerry Association of London's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel in London.

Mick and Cathy McLoughlin with Rose Moore and Vince Dignam pictured at the Kerry Association of London's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel.

Dan Tim O'Sullivan (pictured centre) and friends pictured at the Kerry Association of London's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel in London last week.

London Rose Haley Reynolds and Daithi O' Shea pictured at the Kerry Association of London's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel.

Kerry footballer Graham O' Sullivan with Chairman of the Kerry Association of London Gerry McCarthy at the Kerry Association of London's annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel.

Chairman Gerry McCarthy presenting Pat McGillycuddy with the Person of the year award along with young Regan Simmons. Photos by Lucia Butler.

Glencar native Patrick (Pat) McGillycuddy has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year 2022 by the Kerry London Association and he and his family celebrated the wonderful occasion last week at the annual dinner dance.

Joining Pat and his family were many from Kerry including several political figures including Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn. Another celebrated guest was well known presenter Daíthi Ó Shea who took on the role of MC for the occasion but of course the most important guest was Pat himself to mark the huge honour and one he is delighted to receive.

The Kerry Association of London held their annual dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel in London where Pat collected the accolade. A warm welcome was extended by the Chairman Gerry McCarthy to Pat and his family.

Among invited guests were some of this year’s All-Ireland winning Kerry footballers along with Jack O’Connor and the Sam Maguire. Also, on the guest list this year’s London Rose Haley Reynolds. Entertainment was also provided by two-times World Dancing champion Joe McGowen and well-known guest singer Jack Patrick Healy

Pat emigrated to the UKs in the 1980’s having lost his home and business, but the Glencar native turned his fortunes around through years of hard work and now the 69-year-old spend much of this time back home in Kerry.

He is now chairman of the hugely successful Glencar Construction company, set up by his son Eddie having held several positions over the years.

A family man, Patrick and his wife Margaret have seven children and 19 grandchildren and many of his beloved family were on hand to celebrate the huge honour he received.