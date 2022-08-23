Pictures show all the style at the Killarney Races

Killarney’s AugustFest meeting was no ordinary meeting this year as it doubled up as a bicentenary celebration.
Marking 200 years of racing in Killarney was always going to be worthy of a glamorous event and that is precisely how it turned out.
From Sam Maguire to unveiling a new entrance at the famous track by Minister Norma Foley, there was plenty going on.
Add in winners on the track with a local connection and AugustFest is marked down as a huge success.
Fashion is a major feature of racing in Killarney and this year didn’t disappoint.
The Ayu Ladies Day brought style to a whole new level. The fashion was fierce and judges Anna Galvin, Grace Clifford and Marietta Doran had a tough challenge in selecting their finalists.
Eleven finalists were chosen, each encompassing Ayu’s ethos.
But there could only be one official Ayu Best Dressed Lady.
The title went to Jacy Ybanes was the lucky lady deemed most stylish on the day.
Originally from the Philippines, Jacy has been living in Ireland for over 15 years and currently resides in Tralee.
Jacy’s stunning look was a beautiful hot pink two piece from ASOS paired with a gold clutch bag and shoes, her headpiece was a stunning pink fascinator by Montgomory Millinery, which she borrowed for the occasion.
Jacy told the judges how she felt the sleeves of the top reminded her of fashion from the Philippines, so she felt that she was wearing a bit of home.
Killarney Races has one final festival to look forward to on the first weekend in October.
This is a new fixture on Killarney’s calender that is growing in popularity since 2019.
If you’re interested, check out all details at KillarneyRaces.ie and on social media.