Pictures show all the style at the Killarney Races

l-r: Marta Blachaniec, Nisreen Chrayeb, Geri Collins from Killarney enjoying the Ladies Day on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Brendan and Maria McMahon from Killarney pictured at the Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Jasy Ybanez from Tralee(centre),winner of the Best Dressed competition during Ayu Ladies Day at Killarney Races pictured with the judges Kerry Ladies Football Captain Anna Galvin, Ayu Brand Ambassador and Kildare Ladies Football Captain Grace Clifford, Marietta Doran and the finalists of the competition at the Killarney Races on Saturday, 20th of August . Photo: Tatyana McGough

Katie and Gerald McEnery from Beaufort at the Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Tracy Cronin and Florence Sexton at Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Bryan, Lyndsey and Jessie-May O'Shea from Kenmare enjoying the family day out at the Killarney Races on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Laura Martins and Kevin Kelleher from Killarney pictured at the Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Mary Woulfe, Annett Monch, Stacey O'Leary and Tasha O'Connor from Killarney at the Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Susie Conlon and Fiona Ni Chonchubhair from Tralee pictured at the Ayu Ladies Day in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

l-r: Marta Blachaniec, Nisreen Chrayeb, Geri Collins from Killarney enjoying the Ladies Day on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

L-r: Deirdre O'Callaghan, Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan, Elaine Bennett, Denise Casey, Katie Fox, Catriona White, Catriona McGuire, Lucy O'Mahony, Martina O'Neill, Ann Mangan from Killarney pictured on Ayu Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday, 20th August 2022. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Killarney’s AugustFest meeting was no ordinary meeting this year as it doubled up as a bicentenary celebration.

Marking 200 years of racing in Killarney was always going to be worthy of a glamorous event and that is precisely how it turned out.

From Sam Maguire to unveiling a new entrance at the famous track by Minister Norma Foley, there was plenty going on.

Add in winners on the track with a local connection and AugustFest is marked down as a huge success.

Fashion is a major feature of racing in Killarney and this year didn’t disappoint.

The Ayu Ladies Day brought style to a whole new level. The fashion was fierce and judges Anna Galvin, Grace Clifford and Marietta Doran had a tough challenge in selecting their finalists.

Eleven finalists were chosen, each encompassing Ayu’s ethos.

But there could only be one official Ayu Best Dressed Lady.

The title went to Jacy Ybanes was the lucky lady deemed most stylish on the day.

Originally from the Philippines, Jacy has been living in Ireland for over 15 years and currently resides in Tralee.

Jacy’s stunning look was a beautiful hot pink two piece from ASOS paired with a gold clutch bag and shoes, her headpiece was a stunning pink fascinator by Montgomory Millinery, which she borrowed for the occasion.

Jacy told the judges how she felt the sleeves of the top reminded her of fashion from the Philippines, so she felt that she was wearing a bit of home.

Killarney Races has one final festival to look forward to on the first weekend in October.

This is a new fixture on Killarney’s calender that is growing in popularity since 2019.

If you’re interested, check out all details at KillarneyRaces.ie and on social media.