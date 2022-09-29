Pictures show all the fun at last week’s Kerry Community Awards in Killarney

Members of the Lyreacrompane Heritage Group pictured with their Silver Award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Francis Flynn, pictured here presenting an award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney last Thursday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Members of the Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club Castleisland pictured at the Kerry Community Awards in Killarney last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin wishes all of those who involved in Kerry Community Awards taking place in Killarney on Thursday the best of luck. Photo: by Tatyana McGough

Group from Valentia Island Development Company CLG pictured with Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council Cllr John Francis Flynn at the Kerry Community Awards last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Francis Flynn, pictured here presenting an award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough

Bill Morrell Chairman Community Awards presenting the flowers to Michelle Cooper Galvin at the 2022 Kerry Community Awards in The Dromhall Hotel on Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough

One week on from the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney, we’ve got extra photos from the night for people to enjoy.

See the picture gallery above...