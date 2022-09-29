Pictures show all the fun at last week’s Kerry Community Awards in Killarney

Bill Morrell Chairman Community Awards presenting the flowers to Michelle Cooper Galvin at the 2022 Kerry Community Awards in The Dromhall Hotel on Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough
Bernadette O Connell and Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council Cllr. John Francis Flynn. Photo:Tatyana McGough
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Francis Flynn, pictured here presenting an award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough
Group from Valentia Island Development Company CLG pictured with Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council Cllr John Francis Flynn at the Kerry Community Awards last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough
Siobhán Murphy The Kerryman General Manager, Catherine White Sign language interpreter, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council Cllr. John Francis Flynn, Bernadette O Connell and Bernadette Randles, Dromhall Hotel. Photo:Tatyana McGough
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin wishes all of those who involved in Kerry Community Awards taking place in Killarney on Thursday the best of luck. Photo: by Tatyana McGough
Members of the Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club Castleisland pictured at the Kerry Community Awards in Killarney last Thursday. Photo:Tatyana McGough
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Francis Flynn, pictured here presenting an award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney last Thursday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
Members of the Lyreacrompane Heritage Group pictured with their Silver Award at the Kerry Community Awards at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney. Photo: Tatyana McGough