Pictures show all the craic at Killorglin pantomime

Co-producer Declan Mangan performing at his 60th Panto "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Maura Lynch with Saibh, Aoife,Noreen and Edward Keane waiting for the "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" Panto to begin in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Julia Sullivan, Aoileann Foley, Liam Quirke, Fodhla Quirke, Dan Sullivan, Norah Golden, Oisin Foley, Rhona Quirke,Tom Quirke, Fionn Foley pictured at the 60th production by Killorglin Panto Group "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Noah, Bella and Charlene Brosnan from Killarney arrived early to see "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe"Panto in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dearbhla and Fionnán O'Connell waiting for "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" Panto to begin in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The 60th production by Killorglin Panto Group "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The 60th production by Killorglin Panto Group "The Old Woman Who lived in a Shoe" in the CYMS, Killorglin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Another year and another round of critical acclaim for those involved in the Killorglin Pantomime Group, who for the last number of days, delivered stand-out performances at the CYMS Hall in Killorglin.

The group have chosen ‘The Old Woman Who Lived In A Shoe’ as their 2023 show of choice and it’s definitely been a case of so far, so good.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon, Declan Mangan - who has been a part of the group for an incredible 60 years - said that the group has been delighted at the success that this year’s show has received so far.

“We had two matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday and they were both sold out to critical acclaim by everyone, let it be known. It went very well altogether,” he said.

“What’s a great thing about it [the show] is that various people admire and enjoy different bits. There’s something in there for everyone of all ages, young and not so young, to enjoy and I think that’s one of the big reasons why we have lasted so long,” he continued.

The shows will continue tonight (Wednesday, January 25) at 8pm in the CYMS Hall in Killorglin with nightly shows running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night of this week at 8pm too.

Two further matinee shows will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 3pm and again on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm also.

Anyone who is interested in securing themselves tickets to these not-to-be-missed shows can grab them over the Killorglin Panto website at www.killorglinpanto.com or by calling the CYMS Hall itself on 066 979 0961.

Tickets for all shows will cost €20 each for adults while kids will cost €10 each.