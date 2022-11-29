Pictures show Alison Curtis and Today FM team crowning Listowel as Ireland’s Soundest Town

St John’s Theatre in Listowel was buzzing with activity early on Saturday morning as the North Kerry town came out to welcome TodayFm presenter Alison Curtis and her team.
The radio host and station were joined by representatives from Cadbury Ireland who were there to officially crown Listowel as the ‘Soudest Town’ in all of Ireland for 2022.
The overall award follows on from them winning the ‘Sound Town’ of the month award that they won back in September of this year.
Guests on the day included Listowel’s own Billy Keane who regaled the audience on the many different meanings of the word ‘sound’ here in Kerry why also telling everyone just a few of the many reasons that they should visit the town.
Other special guests on the day were Aidan O’Connor from the award-winning Listowel bar, Mike the Pies as well as one character who proved very popular with the kids, The Grinch. Judges had a difficult task on their hands to choose an overall winner from seven different entries but, ultimately, it was Listowel’s outstanding community spirit and exemplary volunteerism that helped them fight off stiff competition to scoop the overall title and a €10,000 community prize fund.
The town was described as a town with a “can do attitude” and one that is “on a mission to better the community for all”,