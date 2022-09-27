Pictures show a fantastic Culture Night in Listowel

There was a plethora of events for people to enjoy around Listowel on Friday.

Talented musicians pictured bringing the craic and the ceol to the Kerry Writer’s Museum.

Nicholas Makin pictured performing at St John’s Theatre in Listowel as part of Culture Night 2022 last Friday.

The Wren Boys Harvest Festival took place in the Square in Listowel on Friday.

Poet Victoria Kennefick pictured reading some of her works at the Culture Night event in St John’s Theatre last Friday.

Culture lovers pictured enjoyed their night out in Listowel on Friday for Culture Night 2022.

The Square in Listowel was alive with culture on Friday night.

The craic was mighty in Listowel on Friday night as Culture night entertained the masses with a whole host of different events around the town. All photos by John Kelliher.

Listowel was alive with the sound of culture last Friday night as - after two long years away due to the pandemic - crowds were once again able to come together in different locations around the town and celebrate the always brilliant Culture Night.

In Listowel, there was a little bit of everything for people to enjoy.

One of the big highlights of the night was the Harvest Festival Wren Boys in the town Square where, keeping the Wren Boys tradition alive, four rambling houses paraded down Church St Listowel before taking to the Town Square where they displayed their supreme talents and competed for the coveted All-Ireland Wren Boy title.

Elsewhere inside St John’s Theatre, a sparkling evening of theatre, poetry, storytelling and song took place all thanks to the literary and musical talents of artists such as Nicholas Makin, Victoria Kennefick, Larry Beau and Sean Lyons who entertained, intrigued and amused the gathered crowd.

At the Kerry Writer’s Museum, the evening flew by thanks to am amazing display of traditional Irish music, sean nós dance and amhránaíocht by some of North Kerry’s finest young musicians.

Finally, Kathryn Crowley was kept busy over at the Kerry Writer’s Museum where she conducted a workshop and open mic at for those aged 15 and up.

With 2022 now in the bag, thoughts and excitement now turns to what 2023’s event will bring.