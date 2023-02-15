Pictures of Kerry vintage run for Valentia’s Edel who is recovering from rare tumour

Edel O'Sullivan who is recovering from a rare tumour pictured with her daughter Saoirse. Funds from the Iveragh Vintage Club tractor run is raising funds to help for her recovery.

Group of drivers and supporters for the Tractor Run in aid of Edel's Road to Recovery, also in front with sign are John O'Sullivan (father of Edel) and the O'Sullivan family. Photo by Christy Riordan

Organising Committee of the Iveragh Vintage Club Tractor Run for Edel. Front row: Darragh Lyons, Niamh Casey, Cormac Lynch and Eibhlin Lynch. Back row (from left) Myles O'Sullivan, Dan O'Connell, Derek Sugrue, Shane Lyons, Louise Lyons, Veronica Lynch and Brendan O Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan

The family of Edel O’Sullivan who is currently recovering in rehabilitation in the UK having suffered a rare brain tumour thanked the South Kerry community for all their support since the devastating news.

The latest fundraiser to help Edel was a tractor run by the Iveragh Vintage Club and which was attended by Edel’s father, John O’Sullivan who said that Edel has a long road to recovery but is doing well.

Iveragh Vintage Club had hoped to hold the tractor run for Edel around Christmas but due to the bereavement of Valentia islander Kevin Curran it was cancelled and instead took place last weekend.

The event saw almost 80 vehicles take part - mainly tractors, but a few cars and motorbikes also joined the convoy and travelled from Portmagee to Valentia Island and back again where refreshments were served at The Moorings in Portmagee courtesy of Gerard Kennedy.

One of the organisers, Cormac Lynch, said they were delighted with the support they received from across South Kerry, coming not only from the entry fee for the tractor run but also from kind donations.

To date just over €4,000 has been raised for the Edel O’Sullivan Road to Recovery Fund. Donations can still be received on the GoFundMe page under Edel’s Road to Recovery.