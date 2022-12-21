Pictures of festive fun on Killarney streets as final Christmas parade takes place

Charlie Cahill having a magical time at the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Thousands of spectators enjoying the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tom and Mark Leslie at the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Volunteer Lisa Hegarty pictured with the spectators at the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Ukrainian community in Killarney participating in the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

MC Kieran Healy at the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

And just like that the Christmas in Killarney pre-Christmas festivities came to an end on a high note.

The final parade last Saturday marked the end of an almost month long host of pre-Christmas events across the town that were again enjoyed by thousands

The hard-working committee pulled out all the stops to bring magic to the streets of the town and never more so than last weekend as the final parade got underway and attracted crowds.

Thankfully, the weather improved to allow the final parade go ahead and Killarney was a hive of activity.

The Killarney Christmas Magic Parade has quickly developed into a key part of Christmas in Killarney festivities and there was great excitement on the streets last Saturday as families took the opportunity to enjoy the run-up to the big day.

Spectacular Christmas floats, Disney characters, amazing snow horses, dancers, performers and of course Santa Claus himself, on his stunning reindeer sleigh, all paraded through the town.

The Ukrainian community also joined the final parade as they prepare for their first Christmas in the town of Killarney and it was a special moment for the new arrivals to join with the local community. They said they were grateful for the welcome they had received in Killarney