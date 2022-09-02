Minister for Education Norma Foley TD & Principal Joe O'Dwyer congratulated students John Harrington , Dara Murphy , Aidan O'Leary , Aoife Page , Owen Hassett , Mark O'Sullivan and Cormac Daly form the Intermediate School Killorglin after they received their results today. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated students Karen O'Shea , Cora Diggins Hazel Griffin and Holly Clifford form the Intermediate School Killorglin after they received their results today. Photo By Domnick Walsh.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Principal Kerry Harkin congratulated students Tadgh Evans , Sean Flynn , Justyna Przyborska , Hannah Joy , Cian Spillane and Marcus Labery Presentation Secondary School Milltown; Killarney after they received their results today. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated students Hannah Joy , Cian Spillane and Justyna Przyborska of the Presentation Secondary School Milltown; Killarney after they received their results today. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated students Karen O'Shea and Cora Diggins form the Intermediate School Killorglin after they received their results today. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD & Principal Joe O'Dwyer congratulated students Jonathan Riordan and Owen Hassett form the Intermediate School Killorglin after they received their results today. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students at Killarney Community College were delighted with their results today and were also delighted with a special visit by Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated students from Killarney Community College after they received their results today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated student Colm Looney of St Brendan’s College, Killarney after he received results today with his Dad Brian Looney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD congratulated Patrick O'Connor and Tia McNabb from Killarney after they received their results today.

At Killarney Community College this morning, students could be heard shrieking with joy just seconds after the results were released at 10am. There were smiles and congratulations all around as the Leaving Cert class of 2022 got their results.

The build-up to the big day was difficult for many but, finally, it had arrived, and the over-riding emotion at the school was relief. The coming few days remain a waiting game as far as college offers are concerned, but the first hurdle was cleared.

The joy experienced by the students was also on the face of their parents, who watched on as their children opened their results.

Education Minister Norma Foley was on hand to congratulate the students as they received their marks. The Kerry minister paid a visit to South Kerry schools this morning to meet the class of 2022. She also visited St Brendan’s College and St Brigid's secondary school in Killarney before continuing the to the Intermediate School, Killorglin; Killorglin Community College and Presentation Secondary Milltown.

For principal of Killarney Community College Stella Loughane, it was a day to celebrate the hard work that was put in by the students, and she said she was thrilled for all of them and what they had achieved.

"There has been a lot of hard work over the past five or six years, and today is a celebration of that hard work,” she said.

"The results were incredible...There have been some challenging times and, yes, the Leaving Cert is a bit late, but there are progression routes for all students.

“There were some high marks, and now what they are all hoping for is that they will receive their first-round offer which is the real mark of success, regardless of their points.”

One particularly overjoyed student was Dawn Carmody (18) who said her hard work had paid off. She is now hoping to study Psychology and Sociology in the University of Limerick. She got 456 points, but it was the H5 in Maths that surprised and delighted her most.

"I thought I would fall over in shock when I saw maths...I studied hard, there were a lot of all night study sessions,” she said.

With 589 points, Tia McNabb’s hard work paid off also, and she has her career planned out, starting with a PLC in Journalism and then an internship with a paper in London. She felt that journalism is a career best learned on the ground.

Another hopeful media student is Patrick O’Connor (17), who is hoping to study media in the Kerry College of Further Education, and he is delighted that the wait is over.

His mother, Catriona, was with him and said she was proud and emotional.

Ethan McKeon didn't need the points as he is choosing to study abroad, taking up a place in International Sports Management in the Hague University, but he was relieved nonetheless that this much was over.

He was also glad of the option for students to re-sit exams in July as he contracted COVID during his tests. He sat music in July, and it was his best subject with a H1.

Across the road in St Brendan's College, the noise of celebrations continued, and there, too, students were thrilled with the results, including Andrew Moynihan from Farranfore, who is hoping to study Journalism in UL. He got 521 points, which should see him get his place.

"It went great. I am delighted now,” he said.

Colm Looney (18) was also celebrating with his 613 points, which he hopes will secure him a place in General Engineering in UCC. He was particularly delighted with a H1 in applied maths, maths and French. His proud dad, Brian Looney, said his son had worked hard.

Cathal Devlin (18) didn’t need any points but was delighted nonetheless with his results. He has started an apprenticeship with Liebherr and is excited about his chosen path.

Principal of St Brendan's College Sean Coffey said he was proud of all the students, not only for their results but for serving as school leaders throughout their time in St Brendan’s.

Tears and screams echoed in St Brigid’s Secondary School as students there celebrated too – and given the high marks, there was plenty to celebrate.

Caoimhe O’Sullivan with her 543 points, was ‘relieved’ and ‘shocked’ but looking forward to hopefully studying Psychology and Sociology in UL.

Megan Fitzgerald, who hopes to study Languages in UL, was delighted with a H1 in Irish and with her overall points of 580. She was off to Electric Picnic to celebrate.

Principal Roisin Moore said that the overall results were great and the students deserve the celebrations.

"Their hard work paid off. There were excellent results, and we are particularly happy with results in Higher Level Irish and Maths, and we are proud of the STEM subjects given we are an all-girls school,” she said.