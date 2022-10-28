Pictures of a special visit by Education Minister to Waterville National School

Opening the schoool library are Alex Driscoll, Mia Boyou Education Minister Norma Foley, Jack Coffey, and in the back principal David O'Leary and Alex Carey. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The official opening of the school library in St Finan's National School in Waterville by Education Minister Norma Foley with the Student Council. Left to right: Lauren O Sullivan, Alex Driscoll, Mia Boyou Minister Norma Foley, Jack Coffey and Kerrie O Sullivan Back: Prinicipal David O' Leary andl Alex Carey. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Education Minister Norma Foley with Councillor Norma Moriarty surrounded with students and teachers of St Finian's National School in Wateville. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley with Staff, Board of Management andthe Parents Association of St. Finian’s National School Waterville. Front left to right: Yvonne O’Sullivan (Deputy Principal), Eimear Walsh, Norma Moriarty (FF Councillor), Norma Foley (Minister for Education) and David O’Leary (Principal) Middle: Mary G Quigley, Deirdre Coffey, Miriam Lyne, Niamh McCarthy and Marion McGill Back: Valerie Moran, Catherine Curran, Alex Carey, Angela Clifford, Jennifer Speight, Chloe Horgan, Mary McGarvey, Trish O’Sullivan, Eugene Dennehy and Humphrey Shanahan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Left to right: Liz Curran, Margaret Galvin, Education Minister Norma Foley and Sheila O’Dwyer at St Finian's National School in Waterville. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Students Holly Duff and Molly O'Dwyer with Education Minister Norma Foley on her visit to the school. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Education Minister Norma Foley with student council members Kerri O’Sullivan, Jack Coffey, Lauren O’Sullivan and Alex Driscoll who made a Presentation to Minister Foley when she visited St Finian's NS in Waterville. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Education Minister Norma Foley with Councillor Norma Moriarty surrounded by the pupils of St Finan's National School in Waterville. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Education Minister Norma Foley chats to the children during her visit to St Finian's National School in Waterville. Photo by Christy Riordan.

There is nothing in the world like curling up a good book and opening up a new world and the children of St Finian’s National School in Waterville are the luckiest children with a world of books at their fingertips thanks to their new library.

The school library was officially opened by Education Minster Norma Foley last week when she paid a special visit to the South Kerry school.

And Minister Norma Foley was not on hand to open any ordinary school library but one that surpassed all expectations with the entire community in South Kerry coming together to create a space nurture a love of reading in future generations.

When the idea of a school library first came about the parents association of the school under chairperson Alex Carey stepped in to lead the project and they were supported from all corners of the community.

A promotional video was recorded by Grandview Media to support the school’s fundraising campaign for the library – a campaign that was so successful funds came from within and outside the school community exceeding the €10,000 target set.

The campaign also led to the donations of books from across the community with 1,800 books donated to the school library which the parents associated sorted, barcoded and labelled.

The local rural social scheme (RSS) workers also came on board and built the shelving for the library and to make the space even more unique a mural by local artist Roland Hunter was commissioned and the final work capturing the imagination of the world of reading is a focal point of the new library.

The work was supported by school staff and the board of management too.

"It was a real community effort to get it over the line,” said principal David O’Leary who said the library is a ‘relaxing and calming’ space.

"Tremendous work was done to get it open to nurture a love of reading,” he added.

This hard work was celebrated when Minister Foley visited and spent time in the library and with the children who were delighted that she came to visit.

President of the student council Lauren O’Sullivan welcomed Minister Foley to the school and she was presented with flowers and a specially designed cheeseboard by parent Jamie Duff engraved with the school crest.