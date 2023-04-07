Kerry

Pianist returns to Kerry stage where he suffered stroke that almost ended his career

David Syme will perform in Watervile this week - the very place where he suffered a stroke in 2017. Expand
Sinead Kelleher

Kerry holds a special place in the heart of David Syme, and next week he will return to the stage in the Kingdom.

The American classical pianist and UCC’s Classical Artist in Residence is no stranger to Tech Amergin in Waterville. He could be forgiven for having dark memories of the place, but David (74) has no such feelings towards it. 

