Pianist returns to Kerry stage where he suffered stroke that almost ended his career

Kerry holds a special place in the heart of David Syme, and next week he will return to the stage in the Kingdom.

The American classical pianist and UCC’s Classical Artist in Residence is no stranger to Tech Amergin in Waterville. He could be forgiven for having dark memories of the place, but David (74) has no such feelings towards it.

Back in 2017, the renowned pianist was performing at Tech Amergin when he suffered a stroke. It almost cost him his musical career and, indeed, his life.

He recalls the moment five years later.

"I was in the middle of a concert, I play there a lot, and during a concert my right hand stopped working,” he said. “I said to the audience I didn't know what was going on. I couldn't stay upright on the piano bench, I couldn’t function, my right side was immobilised.”

Two doctors were in the audience and took him backstage, and it turned out that David had suffered a stroke. He was rushed to University Hospital Kerry that very night. Time is of the essence in a stroke situation, but it took an hour for an ambulance to arrive and transport him to UHK, and it took several hours before he was properly assessed, he explains.

But worse was to come as doctors informed him he was unlikely to play professionally again. This was heart-breaking news to the talented and renowned pianist, who has played all over the world at such venues as Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts in New York. David has also played for political figures, including former US president Bill Clinton, and he had recorded extensively through his world-renowned career.

"This was the end of my life as I knew it. I had been playing since I was three years old, it was the purpose of my life, it was all I knew,” he said.

But medical teams didn't account for David’s strength of character and determination, and when a job offer to perform with a US Orchestra came along, he took the role, sat down in front of the piano and fought back.

He and his wife moved to Castletownbere in Cork in 2005 and have lived there since. There he is known for his ‘Living Room’ concerts.

"I couldn’t even play Mary had a Little Lamb, I was hopeless,” said David.

"It was like my right hand was a tool that was separate, apart from my body. I was falling to the right when sitting at the piano, just slumping to one side.

"I practised five hours a day, propping myself up and propping my hand up so I could play.

"Doctors said I probably wouldn't play at a high level, but I figured what could I lose. It gave me something to live for.”

In October 2018, he took to the stage with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra in Illinois to perform, playing Rachmaninoff’s first concerto. Prior to that, he even undertook a practice run with the Cork Symphony Orchestra with his close friend Keith Pascoe.

“I had to teach myself to play again,” he said. “It took me a few weeks to do anything, but I was determined.”

David said that the stroke, if anything, taught him how lucky he is.

"Like the song by Kris Kristofferson, ‘Why Me, Lord?’ I am so grateful beyond anything to be blessed to the extent that something that was the centre of my life was taken from me and to get it back again,” he said.

He said that it was a long and tough road to recovery, but he regarded it as ‘an adventure’.

He said it will not be bittersweet to return to Waterville, just 'sweet’ to play again in the venue where his life almost ended but certainly changed. This will be his first classical concert in Waterville since that fateful day back in 2017.

He has been back once to play a concert with the White Horse Guitar club, but he has not performed a solo gig.

David loves Kerry and has played several times in the county, but next week's concert is extra important as it is part of a series of special performances in which he will share his story of stroke recovery.

"I am just happy to play again,” he said.

It will also be a special moment as he hopes to meet Susan Walsh again. She helps organise events at Tech Amergin, and she held his hand that very night, when he suffered the stroke.

David will perform in Tech Amergin on Thursday, April 13, and tickets are on sale via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../tech-amergin-presents-david...