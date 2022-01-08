Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

PHOTOS: Women’s Christmas in Tralee

Smiles all round from Marie O'Shea, Noreen Cronin and Emma Cooney as they celebrated Women's Christmas in Baily's Corner Bar, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Orlaigh Courtney, Sinead Costello, Melisa Coffee and Joanne Bowler celebrate Women's Christmas and McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Yvonne O'Shea, Peggy O'Sullivan and Caroline O'Sullivan enjoying Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying Women's Christmas at The Fiddler Bar &amp; Restaurant, The Square, Tralee on Thursday were Maeve McKivergan, Pauline McCarty, Geraldine Gardezi and Fiona Moriarty. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying Women's Christmas night at The Grand Hotel, Tralee. Cristina Naagacevschi,, Natalia Vremea, Cristina Vasilianov and Loirise Cupasco. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Claire Yildiz and Samanta Sheehan celebrated Women's Christmas at at McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Marie Rael and Anne Griffin celebrated Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Leah Enright, Ciara Canty and Vanessa Enright enjoying Women's Christmas at Greyhound Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley Expand

Close

Smiles all round from Marie O'Shea, Noreen Cronin and Emma Cooney as they celebrated Women's Christmas in Baily's Corner Bar, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

Smiles all round from Marie O'Shea, Noreen Cronin and Emma Cooney as they celebrated Women's Christmas in Baily's Corner Bar, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

Orlaigh Courtney, Sinead Costello, Melisa Coffee and Joanne Bowler celebrate Women's Christmas and McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Orlaigh Courtney, Sinead Costello, Melisa Coffee and Joanne Bowler celebrate Women's Christmas and McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Yvonne O'Shea, Peggy O'Sullivan and Caroline O'Sullivan enjoying Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Yvonne O'Shea, Peggy O'Sullivan and Caroline O'Sullivan enjoying Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Enjoying Women's Christmas at The Fiddler Bar &amp; Restaurant, The Square, Tralee on Thursday were Maeve McKivergan, Pauline McCarty, Geraldine Gardezi and Fiona Moriarty. Photo Joe Hanley

Enjoying Women's Christmas at The Fiddler Bar & Restaurant, The Square, Tralee on Thursday were Maeve McKivergan, Pauline McCarty, Geraldine Gardezi and Fiona Moriarty. Photo Joe Hanley

Enjoying Women's Christmas night at The Grand Hotel, Tralee. Cristina Naagacevschi,, Natalia Vremea, Cristina Vasilianov and Loirise Cupasco. Photo Joe Hanley

Enjoying Women's Christmas night at The Grand Hotel, Tralee. Cristina Naagacevschi,, Natalia Vremea, Cristina Vasilianov and Loirise Cupasco. Photo Joe Hanley

Claire Yildiz and Samanta Sheehan celebrated Women's Christmas at at McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Claire Yildiz and Samanta Sheehan celebrated Women's Christmas at at McCaffrey's Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Marie Rael and Anne Griffin celebrated Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

Marie Rael and Anne Griffin celebrated Women's Christmas at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

Leah Enright, Ciara Canty and Vanessa Enright enjoying Women's Christmas at Greyhound Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

Leah Enright, Ciara Canty and Vanessa Enright enjoying Women's Christmas at Greyhound Bar in Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley

/

Smiles all round from Marie O'Shea, Noreen Cronin and Emma Cooney as they celebrated Women's Christmas in Baily's Corner Bar, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

kerryman

Covid restrictions and early pub closures may have put a dampener on many people’s Christmas and New Year festivities but that didn’t stop Kerry’s women enjoying one of the county’s most popular and historic holiday traditions.

Women’s Christmas took place on Thursday and in Tralee’s pubs, restaurants and hotels there were plenty of ladies out and about to enjoy the annual knees up.

While numbers were, very understandably, down on pre Covid years there were still quite a few groups of ladies out in their finery to make the most of the occasion.

The usual festivities may have been cut short due to the 8pm closing time but even in the face of the pandemic the tradition of Women’s Christmas – little known and often unobserved outside Kerry and Cork – looks to be going nowhere.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Traditionally January 6 - also the Feast of the Epiphany - was a day of rest when the menfolk would take over domestic duties for the day and tired mothers, sisters and daughters had the chance to take a break after the busy Christmas

While domestic chores are likely to be far more evenly shared these days there is little sign that Nollaig na mBan's popularity is waning.

  

Privacy