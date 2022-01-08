PHOTOS: Women’s Christmas in Tralee

Enjoying Women's Christmas at The Fiddler Bar & Restaurant, The Square, Tralee on Thursday were Maeve McKivergan, Pauline McCarty, Geraldine Gardezi and Fiona Moriarty. Photo Joe Hanley

Smiles all round from Marie O'Shea, Noreen Cronin and Emma Cooney as they celebrated Women's Christmas in Baily's Corner Bar, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday evening. Photo Joe Hanley

Covid restrictions and early pub closures may have put a dampener on many people’s Christmas and New Year festivities but that didn’t stop Kerry’s women enjoying one of the county’s most popular and historic holiday traditions.

Women’s Christmas took place on Thursday and in Tralee’s pubs, restaurants and hotels there were plenty of ladies out and about to enjoy the annual knees up.

While numbers were, very understandably, down on pre Covid years there were still quite a few groups of ladies out in their finery to make the most of the occasion.

The usual festivities may have been cut short due to the 8pm closing time but even in the face of the pandemic the tradition of Women’s Christmas – little known and often unobserved outside Kerry and Cork – looks to be going nowhere.

Traditionally January 6 - also the Feast of the Epiphany - was a day of rest when the menfolk would take over domestic duties for the day and tired mothers, sisters and daughters had the chance to take a break after the busy Christmas

While domestic chores are likely to be far more evenly shared these days there is little sign that Nollaig na mBan's popularity is waning.