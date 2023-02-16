Photos show Tralee students dressed to the nines for debs night fun in Ballyroe

Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee had their debs night last Wednesday, February 15 in Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee had their debs night last Wednesday, February 15 in Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee had their debs night last Wednesday, February 15 in Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

Students from Presentation Secondary Secondary School in Tralee pictured enjoying their debs night in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Tuesday February 14.

Students from Presentation Secondary Secondary School in Tralee pictured enjoying their debs night in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Tuesday February 14.

Students from Presentation Secondary Secondary School in Tralee pictured enjoying their debs night in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Tuesday February 14.

Students from Presentation Secondary Secondary School in Tralee pictured enjoying their debs night in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Tuesday February 14. All photos courtesy of DebsGuru.ie

Students from two Tralee schools had nights they will never forget last week as they celebrated their debs night in the beautiful surroundings of the Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

First up was the Presentation Secondary School debs which almost fittingly took place last Tuesday on Valentines Day. The event was organised by DebsGuru.ie - alongside students from the Presentation Tralee Debs Committee and by all accounts, it turnes out to be a huge success.

There was over 100 students in attendance and the night included a meal, photobooth, a balloon arch, awards ceremony and a DJ.

The following night, it was the turn of students from the Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí to have their night on the ‘red carpet’ as they flocked in their droves to the same venue of Ballyroe for a night of glitz and glamour.

This event was once again organised by both the team at DebsGuru.ie and students from the Gaelcholáiste’s organising committee and was attended by 80 students in total which made for great craic and ceol overall.