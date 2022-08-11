Photos show sun shining down on Puck Fair as festival kicks off in Kerry

The Kerry Ladies Under 14 All Ireland Champion team taking part in the Puck Fair parade on the opening day of the festival.

The fun of the fair, One of the attractions at Bird's Funfair at Puck Fair.

Austin O'Reilly and Eileen McGillycuddy taking part in this years Puck Fair parade on the Gathering Day of the festival.

Dressed for the occasion, Trisha Begley and Tommy O'Riordan taking part in the Puck Fair parade on Gathering Day of the festival.

Barry and Joan Harmon Killorglin and grandson Luka checking out the sights and sounds of Puck Fair 2022

The Gathering Day kicks off Puck Fair 2022 with The Horse Fair in Evans Field on the Tralee road.

Martin Hurley,Jack Sweeney and Megan Morrissey checking out The Horse Fair in Killorglin for Puck Fair 2022.

The Horse Fair at Puck Fair makes a welcome return to Evans Field on Wednesday morning.

Coleman Cogan with his two shire horses Ned and Ted at The Horse Fair at Puck Fair 2022.

Handy for the shade...Coleman Cogan with his two shire horses Ned and Ted for The Horse Fair at Puck Fair 2022.

Selfie time with King Puck, Marie and Tom Arnold of Newmarket Pipe Band grab. a quick selfie before the parade kicks off. All photos by Michael Kenny

The weather gods were definitely shining down on the event this week given the fine weather for the return of the traditional festival to Kerry after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Organisers nor attendees could have asked for better weather to enjoy the carnival atmosphere that is prevailing over the town for the three-day festival which has attracted people from across the country, county and further afield.

The horse fair on Wednesday was one of the first events and traders were happy to return and more than few old friends were reunited and deals made in the grounds just outside the town.

The first day known as The Gathering Day is the day where King Puck is crowned and huge crowds gathered as the Puck was once again hoisted to his throne in the town square to watch over Killorglin for the coming days. Queen of Puck 2022 Alesha Williams had the honour of crowing the goat and she did Killorglin proud in her duties.

However, the day after his Coronation, the goat was removed from his throne due to the high temperatures.

Live music, street entertainment, children’s festivities and a host of street stalls have brought the wonderful atmosphere to the town and on the streets and in the pubs the talk is all about the return of this key Kerry event.

The Sam Maguire also paid a visit to the opening ceremony on Wednesday with people taking photos with the special visitor.

Full details of the remaining festivities are on http://www.puckfair.ie