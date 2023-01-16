Kerry

Photos show snowfall in Kerry as council warns on road conditions

Snow on the Conor Pass in Dingle. Photo Kerry County Council. Expand
Snow is already affecting road conditions in Kerry on January 16,2023. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand
Snow covered mountains in North Kerry on January 16, 2023. Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand
Snow on Kerry roads on January 16, 2023. Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Snow on the Conor Pass in Dingle. Photo Kerry County Council.

Snow is already affecting road conditions in Kerry on January 16,2023. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Snow covered mountains in North Kerry on January 16, 2023. Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Snow on Kerry roads on January 16, 2023. Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Sinead Kelleher

Kerry County Council are urging motorists to take care on roads as snowfall begins in Kerry.

Monday evening (January 16)  has already seen showers of snow hit North Kerry, Rathmore, the Conor Pass and the Abbeyfeale areas. While snow cover is still light conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight. 

Met Eireann have warned of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force .The warning comes into effect from this afternoon, Monday January 16 and remains in place until 12pm on Tuesday. 

Kerry County Council will treat roads but motorists are reminded that more minor roads may not be treated and they are urged to take caution driving overnight and tomorrow morning.

Council crews will treat priority routes and Castlemaine/Annascaul and Golden Nugget/Milltown have now been added as a priority route and will be treated. 

