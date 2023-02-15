Photos show Minister Madigan’s visit to Killarney to open new sensory pod at local school

Students of The Mon NS performing for Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion at the official launch of the Presentation Monastery National School Sensory Pod on Wednesday morning. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Front l-r: Johanna Whyte Area Manager Freshtoday, David Clifford, Mary Brosnan Principal The Mon NS,Tony Mulcahy MD Freshtoday, Gavin White. Back l-r: Michael O'Riordan Vice Principal, Alice Davern Principal Holy Mercy Cross School, Anne Lucey Vice of Holy Mercy Cross School , Sandra Chute St Oliver's NS, Paul Favier Glenflesk , Annette O'Neill St Brendan's College Killarney, Leona Twiss Cullina NS, Colm McGinn , Jean O'Dwyer ,Colm O Sullibhain St Oliver's NS Principal,Stella Loughnane Community College Killarney, Karen Smyth Holy Mercy Cross School pictured at the official launch of the Presentation Monastery NS Sensory Pod on Wednesday morning. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Children from the Presentation Monastery NS Special Unit presenting Minister Josepha Madigan a specially written poem on what the new sensory pod means to them. Photo:Students Rahib Ahmad and Jahaziel Cabrera,Tony Mulcahy MD Fresh Today, Minister for Inclusion Josepha Madigan,students Kieran O Donoghue Jamie Cordner,Mary Brosnan Principal, Mr Liam O Brien Teacher, student Noah Slattery,Jean O'Dwyer (Fresh Today). Photo by Tatyana McGough

Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion enjoying the performance provided by students of The Mon NS during her visit on Wednesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Marie Carroll O’Sullivan photographer at The Little Memory Gallery presented her book "Killarney Behind the Mask" to Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion on Wednesday morning Photo l-r: Marie Carroll O’Sullivan photographer at The Little Memory Gallery, Mary Brosnan Principal The Mon NS, Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion pictured officially launching the Presentation Monastery National School Sensory Pod which was won by the school at the 2022 IPPN. At the launch were from the left: Jean O'Dwyer (Fresh Today), Tony Mulcahy MD (Fresh Today), Johanna Whyte Area Manager (Fresh Today), David McGinn (Murray’s Medical), Mary Brosnan Principal The Mon NS, Josepha Madigan Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion and student Adam Counihan. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan paid a special visit to Killarney last week to officially launch the Presentation Monastery National School Sensory Pod.

The new pod has been a huge asset to the school helping the young boys helping to reduce stress and anxiety and Principal Mary Brosnan was delighted to welcome the Minister and explain the benefits of the new pod.

“Since the arrival of our new sensory pod we have seen significant benefits for some of our boys as it has helped reduce stress ahead of the start of a school day and it really has become a safe space for some boys by reducing anxiety,” said Ms Brosnan.

“Our staff are able to work on a one-to-one basis with the boys, helping them in their educational programmes with the help of music, songs and even the ambient lighting helps to block out distractions helping them concentrate a lot more on their tasks.”

The new pod was won by the Killarney School at the 2022 IPPN. The Pod which is worth €10,000 was sponsored by Fresh Today & and Murrays Medical is a futuristic calming space full of amazing features which has a calming effect on users as well as bring autism friendly.

"There was excitement amongst students and staff back in November when the heard the lovely news,” said Mr Brosnan and even more excitement on Wednesday last when the Minister visited

Mr Grove’s 4th class choir performed a rendition of Barr na Sráide for the Minister and special guests, Gavin White and David Clifford along with the Sam Maguire. The boys from Mr. Liam O’ Brien’s Arbutus class and Ms. Olga Ncube’s Butterfly class were delighted to perform and present Minister Josepha Madigan with a framed copyof their self-penned poem and a bouquet of Daffodils from Micheál O’ Shea’s farm just around the corner from our school. Photographer Marie Carroll O’ Sullivan also presented the Minister with a copy of her poignan tbook ‘Behind the Mask’

Money raised from the draw helped support AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity.

“We we’re thrilled to see the Presentation Monastery School win the Sensory Pod. The look on Mary’s face when she realised, she had won made all of the hard work that went into this giveaway so worth it,” said Marketing Manager at Fresh today Lynnsie O Donoghue