Photos show Mercy Mounthawk students staging ‘High School Musical’ in Siamsa

The production team of Mercy Mounthawk's 'High School Musical' show pictured before the sold out performance at Siamsa Tíre last week. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Transition Year students from Mercy Mounthawk pictured before they took to the stage last Thursday night for their production of High School Musical in Siamsa Tíre. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

There might not have been Zac Efron or Vanessa Hudens up on stage in Siamsa Tíre last Thursday night but audience members were still treated to a great night of music and craic thanks to the talents of the Transition Year students of Mercy Mounthawk.

The sold-out run of shows over the last week had been a long time coming with director Frank Houlihan having first conducted auditions back in May of last year with rehearsals then starting in earnest in September.

The success of the four night run of the show continued a a strong tradition of the arts in the Tralee school with the staging of the musical based on the hit movie the 19th time that the school had put on a show.

As the dust settles and the post show adrenaline begins to subside, the dedicated team behind the scenes of director Frank Houlihan, musical directors Caitriona O’Sullivan and Molly Giltenane, choreographers Rachel O’Neill, Emma Nolan and Stephanie Foley while costume design by Leonora Breen.