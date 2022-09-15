Photos show massive Kerry-made shipping cranes arriving to the Big Apple

Clearing one of the bridges on the approach to port in New York

MASSIVE ship-to-shore container cranes designed and manufactured by Liebherr in Kerry made a spectacular entry into the Port of New York as these images of the gigantic equipment set against the Manhattan skyline show.

The three cranes are currently unloading after their transatlantic crossing aborad the Biglift Baffin, and will become operational at Maher Terminals LCC in the Port of New York and New Jersey follwing final assembly and commissioning.

Designed and made at Liebherr’s plant in Fossa, they departed from Cobh where they were partly assembled for transport before arriving at the Sandy Hood anchor point on September 5 last.

But it would be another five days before the optimal tidal conditions required to take the vessel under the Verrazzano-Narrows and Bayonne Bridges to its final destination.

The cranes cleared the Bayonne Bridge by just under two feet, as a statement from the company on the logistical nightmare of navigating the route explained:

"Leibherr engineers boarded the vessel and the booms on the cranes were lowered. Vessel ballast tanks were filled to lower the vessel position in the water, further reducing the height of the cranes above sea level. The vessel raised anchor on September 10 and made good progress, passing under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, before making its way toward the Bayonne Bridge. The vessel approached the Bayonne Bridge at 15:12 local time and under the expert supervision of the local harbour pilots had the bridge by 15:19.

"It was a tight squeeze, with water levels slightly higher than forecast, but well within planned expectations, with the vessel and cranes safely navigating under the bridge with less than 60cm to spare!”