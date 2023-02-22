Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Photos show late Noreen being remembered at second annual Tureencahill Tractor Run

Donal Cronin with his sons Jerry and John organised the Tureencahill Tractor Run as a fundraiser for the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Health Link Transport. Expand
Tureencahill Tractor Run organiser Donal Cronin with his Father Johnny Battie all set for the fundraiser on Sunday Expand
Eoin Dennehy and Marie O&rsquo; Connell from Knocknagree took part in the Tureencahill Tractor Run with their Massey Ferguson Dyna 6 Expand
Maurice and Mossie Brosnan and Shane Fitzgerald from Scartaglen enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand
Denis Anthony O&rsquo; Callaghan, Donal Cronin and Seán Tracey of Cronin&rsquo;s Machinery, Glash, Newmarket, supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand
Róisín Murphy, Barraduff, Diarmuid O&rsquo; Sullivan, Barraduff, DJ O&rsquo; Connor, Gneeveguilla, Jackie Hickey, Tureencahill, Pat O&rsquo; Keeffe, Tureencahill, Donal Dunlea, Ballydesmond and Charlie Dunlea, Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run last Sunday. Expand
Liam Kerrisk and Brian Scott from Kilcummin supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand
Devlin Dero, Glenflesk, (in hi viz jacket) led the vehicles on the Tureencahill Tractor Run route. Devlin is pictured with locals who supported the event Expand
Local lady Sheila O&rsquo; Sullivan ready to set off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run with her husband Danjoe and their neighbour Patsy Herlihy Expand
Fiona Fleming, Tureencahill, setting off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run in her Lexus IS 200 Expand
TT Howard and Andy Moynihan from Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand
Paudie Herlihy, Ballydesmond and Ben O&rsquo; Connor, Millstreet were at the Tureencahill Tractor Run on Sunday Expand
Michael and Micheál Foley with Vincent and Adam Warren, Gneeveguilla, enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand
Adrian McAuliffe and Lisa O&rsquo; Connor, Shrone, all set for the Tureencahill Tractor Run fundraiser with their 1999 Toyota Celica Expand
Local ladies Marie O&rsquo; Leary, Joan Riordan and Breda Murphy pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run Expand

Close

Donal Cronin with his sons Jerry and John organised the Tureencahill Tractor Run as a fundraiser for the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Health Link Transport.

Donal Cronin with his sons Jerry and John organised the Tureencahill Tractor Run as a fundraiser for the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Health Link Transport.

Tureencahill Tractor Run organiser Donal Cronin with his Father Johnny Battie all set for the fundraiser on Sunday

Tureencahill Tractor Run organiser Donal Cronin with his Father Johnny Battie all set for the fundraiser on Sunday

Eoin Dennehy and Marie O&rsquo; Connell from Knocknagree took part in the Tureencahill Tractor Run with their Massey Ferguson Dyna 6

Eoin Dennehy and Marie O’ Connell from Knocknagree took part in the Tureencahill Tractor Run with their Massey Ferguson Dyna 6

Maurice and Mossie Brosnan and Shane Fitzgerald from Scartaglen enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Maurice and Mossie Brosnan and Shane Fitzgerald from Scartaglen enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Denis Anthony O&rsquo; Callaghan, Donal Cronin and Seán Tracey of Cronin&rsquo;s Machinery, Glash, Newmarket, supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Denis Anthony O’ Callaghan, Donal Cronin and Seán Tracey of Cronin’s Machinery, Glash, Newmarket, supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Róisín Murphy, Barraduff, Diarmuid O&rsquo; Sullivan, Barraduff, DJ O&rsquo; Connor, Gneeveguilla, Jackie Hickey, Tureencahill, Pat O&rsquo; Keeffe, Tureencahill, Donal Dunlea, Ballydesmond and Charlie Dunlea, Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run last Sunday.

Róisín Murphy, Barraduff, Diarmuid O’ Sullivan, Barraduff, DJ O’ Connor, Gneeveguilla, Jackie Hickey, Tureencahill, Pat O’ Keeffe, Tureencahill, Donal Dunlea, Ballydesmond and Charlie Dunlea, Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run last Sunday.

Liam Kerrisk and Brian Scott from Kilcummin supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Liam Kerrisk and Brian Scott from Kilcummin supported the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Devlin Dero, Glenflesk, (in hi viz jacket) led the vehicles on the Tureencahill Tractor Run route. Devlin is pictured with locals who supported the event

Devlin Dero, Glenflesk, (in hi viz jacket) led the vehicles on the Tureencahill Tractor Run route. Devlin is pictured with locals who supported the event

Local lady Sheila O&rsquo; Sullivan ready to set off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run with her husband Danjoe and their neighbour Patsy Herlihy

Local lady Sheila O’ Sullivan ready to set off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run with her husband Danjoe and their neighbour Patsy Herlihy

Fiona Fleming, Tureencahill, setting off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run in her Lexus IS 200

Fiona Fleming, Tureencahill, setting off on the Tureencahill Tractor Run in her Lexus IS 200

TT Howard and Andy Moynihan from Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run

TT Howard and Andy Moynihan from Ballydesmond pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Paudie Herlihy, Ballydesmond and Ben O&rsquo; Connor, Millstreet were at the Tureencahill Tractor Run on Sunday

Paudie Herlihy, Ballydesmond and Ben O’ Connor, Millstreet were at the Tureencahill Tractor Run on Sunday

Michael and Micheál Foley with Vincent and Adam Warren, Gneeveguilla, enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Michael and Micheál Foley with Vincent and Adam Warren, Gneeveguilla, enjoying the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Adrian McAuliffe and Lisa O&rsquo; Connor, Shrone, all set for the Tureencahill Tractor Run fundraiser with their 1999 Toyota Celica

Adrian McAuliffe and Lisa O’ Connor, Shrone, all set for the Tureencahill Tractor Run fundraiser with their 1999 Toyota Celica

Local ladies Marie O&rsquo; Leary, Joan Riordan and Breda Murphy pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run

Local ladies Marie O’ Leary, Joan Riordan and Breda Murphy pictured at the Tureencahill Tractor Run

/

Donal Cronin with his sons Jerry and John organised the Tureencahill Tractor Run as a fundraiser for the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Health Link Transport.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

The memory of the late Noreen O’Connor Cronin was not far from people’s minds over the weekend as members of the Turreencahill community came together for a charity tractor run in her honour.

It was the second such event held in Noreen’s memory after she passed away in March of 2021 with an estimated 160 or so vintage tractors and cars taking part in the fundraiser for the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Jackie McCarthy, one of the organisers, said that the day was a huge success and a wonderful way of remembering Noreen.

“There was definitely around 160 vehicles between vintage cars and tractors. There was young and old there on the day so we really had a great crowd altogether,” she said.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

“Noreen, she was from the area and she was part of the Tureencahill Community Centre here. This the second year now that we’ve done something like this and hopefully we’ll be back again for a third year,” Jackie continued.

Noreen’s two sons, John and Gerry, also took part in the event, Jackie added with John one of the main organisers of the run in his mom’s memory.

An online fundraiser for the event has smashed its initial target of €2,000 and has raised a cool €2,827 so far.

Privacy