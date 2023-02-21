Photos show Killarney Pancake Day event making things all the batter for charity

Pauline Fleming, Betty OSullivan, Nancy Hegarty with Breda and Tim O'Sullivan pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Claire Bowler, Maura Horan, Noreen Brown, Teresa Irwin, Sheila Casey ,Bridie Brosnan President Killarney Soroptimist Club, Emer Moynihan pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Teresa Irwin, Clodagh Irwin Owens and Emir O'Shea enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Emma Doolan with her grandmother Eileen Doonan enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sisters Rachel Foley and Ciara Irwin Foley enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher and his wife Linda pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eileen Wren, Mary Murphy,Margaret Sweeney, Joanna Ryan, Joan Healy, Karen Daly pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Down Syndrome Kerry were the big benefactors of a fun and batter filled pancake event which was held at the Killarney Avenue Hotel this past Pancake Tuesday.

An annual event which stretches back more years than organisers can recall, it’s one which over the years has raised money for a number of worthy causes overs the years with St Mary of the Angel’s in Beaufort back in 2019 and the Rockmount Care Centre in Kilgarvan last year two which stand out in particular.

The craic was mighty, the coffee was flowing and most importantly, the pancakes were delicious as a great day was had by all.