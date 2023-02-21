Photos show Killarney Pancake Day event making things all the batter for charity

Down Syndrome Kerry were the big benefactors of a fun and batter filled pancake event which was held at the Killarney Avenue Hotel this past Pancake Tuesday.
An annual event which stretches back more years than organisers can recall, it’s one which over the years has raised money for a number of worthy causes overs the years with St Mary of the Angel’s in Beaufort back in 2019 and the Rockmount Care Centre in Kilgarvan last year two which stand out in particular.
The craic was mighty, the coffee was flowing and most importantly, the pancakes were delicious as a great day was had by all.