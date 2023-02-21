Kerry

Photos show Killarney Pancake Day event making things all the batter for charity

Eileen Wren, Mary Murphy,Margaret Sweeney, Joanna Ryan, Joan Healy, Karen Daly pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher and his wife Linda pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Sisters Rachel Foley and Ciara Irwin Foley enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Emma Doolan with her grandmother Eileen Doonan enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
l-r: Angela Trant,Patricia Mangan, Mary O'Connell enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Teresa Irwin, Clodagh Irwin Owens and Emir O'Shea enjoying the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
l-r: Claire Bowler, Maura Horan, Noreen Brown, Teresa Irwin, Sheila Casey ,Bridie Brosnan President Killarney Soroptimist Club, Emer Moynihan pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Pauline Fleming, Betty OSullivan, Nancy Hegarty with Breda and Tim O'Sullivan pictured at the Killarney Soroptimist Charity Pancake morning in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Tuesday.Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Down Syndrome Kerry were the big benefactors of a fun and batter filled pancake event which was held at the Killarney Avenue Hotel this past Pancake Tuesday.

An annual event which stretches back more years than organisers can recall, it’s one which over the years has raised money for a number of worthy causes overs the years with St Mary of the Angel’s in Beaufort back in 2019 and the Rockmount Care Centre in Kilgarvan last year two which stand out in particular.

The craic was mighty, the coffee was flowing and most importantly, the pancakes were delicious as a great day was had by all.

