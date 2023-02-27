Photos show Killarney kids embracing the joy of books on national ‘Ireland Reads’ day

Annie, Otis and Alfie Buckley with Moss Shannon pictured in the Killarney Library on 'Ireland Reads' Day on Saturday. All photos by Tatyana McGough.

The importance of the library in our community should not be overlooked and so it was hugely heartening to see the great crowd of children and adults alike that flocked to the Killarney Library on Saturday morning for a special event as part of national ‘Ireland Reads’ day.

A day aimed at celebrating reading and all its joys, people were encouraged to ‘squeeze in a read’, whether it be for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, an hour or more, it was all about getting people back into the habit.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday about how the event in Killarney went, Eamonn Brown said that it was really encouraging to see the big group that came on Saturday and that he’s hopeful of welcoming more and more people back into the library community.

“It was a story time event and god, we had big numbers here which was great. There were families with young children, babies, grandparents and they all really enjoyed themselves. We also had an open invite too for people to come in and re-join the library,” he said.

“With recent years with COVID and the lockdowns and what have you, people maybe got out of the habit of going to the library or maybe they might not have been comfortable coming back.”

“Now, a lot of people went online and we’ve had big growth countywide with e-books and everything but we also love to see people coming into us in person so in that sense, the event on Saturday went very well with the huge crowd we had in on the day,” Eamonn continued.

Going on, Eamonn said that the day saw a number of people pledging to read so many minutes while others pledged to read a certain book or a book format that.

“It was really great, especially seeing all the young people come in because all the research shows that reading from a young age is a massive help to children as they go on into school and their imagination.”

“Reading too, as people go onto college and work, it helps with things such as research and projects. Of course, reading a physical book too is a great way to counteract all the electronic usage and technology that kids are surrounded with these days so the benefits are massive all round,” said Eamonn.

For further information on how you can become a member at Killarney Library, call them on (064) 663 2655 or pop into them in person at Rock Road in Killarney.

The library has another event upcoming this Saturday which may be of interest to people, especially those interested in learning more about their family history.

A free genealogy workshop will take place this Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

“It’s for anyone with a small bit of knowledge of their family history or who are just starting off and they want to further research their history, everyone is more than welcome and it’s a free event.”

“We’ll have a geneaologist here on the day to show people new sources and give them help and assistance in their family research,” Eamonn finished.