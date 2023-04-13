Photos show kids enjoying Easter Egg hunt fun at Dinis Cottage

Fun and Easter eggs were the main items on the menu out at Dinis Cottage in Killarney over the weekend as kids and their parents flocked there on Easter Sunday for a day of fun.
The egg hunt has always been one of the staples of the social calendar in Kerry but it had been on hiatus in recent years due to the pandemic so this year, there was delight all around on Sunday morning as it made a very welcome return.
As well as the fun of getting to hunt and scavenge for eggs, kids were also given the special opportunity to meet the Easter bunny himself as well as getting their face-painted too.
All in all, it was a wonderful day out for everyone involved.
