Photos show Kerry marking International Women’s Day in style

Today, (Wednesday March 8) marks International Women’s Day and here in Kerry, a number of events took place around the county to mark the annual and global day which celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The first of such events took place in Tralee where the Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) marked the day hosting a photo exhibition, one which illustrated the level of diversity among women living in the county capital.

The event took place at the Parish Hall on Castle Street tied in perfectly with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Different Faces, One Community, Embrace Diversity,’ and TIRC family support worker Theresa Elumelu explained earlier this week how TIRC went about its preparations.

“In our work, we meet so many different women from different countries, but we all come together and support each other as one community, in our weekly women’s group or our parent-and-toddler group,” she said.

“We decided to photograph all these women, and showcase their photos at our event today on March 8, to allow people to see the diversity we have in our community, and how we have embraced our differences to support and help each other.”

“We are all similar behind the face and are all working to make the best life for ourselves and our families, no matter where we have come from.”

Elsewhere, the Killarney Rotary Club held an International Women’s Day celebration in the Great Southern Hotel.

