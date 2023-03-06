Photos show Kerry marking centenaries of Ballyseedy Massacre and Irish Civil War atrocities

Part of the large crowd that attended the Sinn Féin Commemoration Ceremony at Ballyseedy on Sunday. Photo by John Cleary.

Jim Lyons, Knockalougha pictured with his daughter, Alice and his grandson, James Callanan of Croagh, Co. Limerick at Talbot's Bridge in Knocknagoshel on Saturday for the centenary of the Knocknagoshel booby trap explosion. Photo by John Reidy

Talbot's Bridge monument committee founder, Ben Brosnan, Loughfouder pictured with his daughters, Úna Kiernan (left) and Louise and little Aria Kiernan at Saturday's centenary ceremony. Photo by John Reidy

Tom Long, Knocknagoshel (left) and Robert Pierse, Listowel crossing Talbot's Bridge in Knocknagoshel for the centenary commemoration of the booby trap mine which killed five Free State soldiers on March 6th 1923. Photo by John Reidy

A moment of reconciliation. Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and William O’Connor, Ardfert greet each other on Sunday afternoon at the monument to the Free State soldiers who were killed in the trap mine at Baranaraigh, Knocknagoshel on March 6th 1923. Mr. O’Connor is a nephew of Private Laurence O’Connor of Causeway one of those killed on that night. Also pictured are Deputy Pa Daly and former Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris. Photo by John Reidy

Relatives of both sides in the Irish Civil War and guests pictured at Talbot’s Bridge at the monument to the victims of the Knocknagoshel booby trap mine which ocurred 100 years ago this week. Front from left: Senator Mark Daly, John O’Shea, Pauline Fitzmaurice, Maureen Pigott, Margaret O’Connor-O’Sullivan, Marie O’Connor, Cllr. Mike Foley. Back row: Cllr. Patrick Scarteen O’Connor, Senator Ned O’Sullivan, Brendan Griffin, TD; Cllr. Bobby O’Connell, Caroline Pigott, John Joe O’Connor, William O’Connor, Dan Buckley, Noreen O’Connor, Joanne Fitzmaurice, Aidan Larkin, Tony Bergin, President of the Kerry Archaeological and historical Society; Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD; Jimmy Deenihan, guest speaker and Patrick O’Donovan, TD. Photo by John Reidy

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne leading the prayers at Talbot’s Bridge for the Knocknagoshel Civil War Mine Explosion Centenary Ceremony – organised by the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society – on Saturday afternoon. Photo by John Reidy

Tániaste Micheál Martin and Eduction Minister Norma Foley speak with John O’Shea whose uncle Geaorge was one of the eight republicans murdered at Ballyseedy. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Margaret Coffey and Catherine O’Donnell at he commemoration at Ballyseedy in honour of the eight Republicans massacred by Free State forces at Ballyseedy in 1923. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Accompanied by members of the Fuller family Tánaiste Micheál Martin lays a wreath at the grave of Ballyseedy Massacre survivor Stephen Fuller in Kilflynn. Photo Domnick Walsh

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald listens to a musical recital during the parties commemoration of the Ballyseedy Massacre on Sunday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Accompanied by his father Padraig, Ruairí Fuller– the great Grandson of Ballyseedy survivor Stephen Fuller – presents the commemorative wreath to Tánaiste Micheál Martin at the Ballyseedy massacre commemoration ceremony on Saturday. Photo Domnick Walsh.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin lays a wreath at the memorial at the ceremony to mark the centenary of the Ballyseedy Massacre when eight republicans were murdered by Free State Forces in March 1923. Photo Domnick Walsh.

A series of commemorative events have been held in Kerry to mark the centenary of the Ballyseedy Massacre in 1923 and similar atrocities at Countess Bridge near Killarney and Bahaghs near Cahersiveen.

A ceremony was also held to mark the centenary of the booby trap bomb attack on Free State troops in Knocknagoshel that sparked the wave of brutal National Army reprisals and began the, so called, ‘Month of Terror’ during which 28 anti-Treaty Republican prisoners were killed by Government forces.

Saturday’s largest commemoration took place at Ballyseedy where Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin led the proceedings. Mr Martin also visited the grave of Ballyseedy Massacre survivor – and former Fianna Fáil TD – Paudie Fuller in Killflynn.

Speaking in Tralee Mr Martin has cautioned against any rushed response to calls to correct the record of Dail Eireann to reflect what happened 100 years ago when eight anti-Treaty IRA prisoners were tied to a landmine and blown up and killed by Free State soldiers at Ballyseedy on the outskirts of Tralee.

The Tánaiste said that he noted that UCD academic, Dr Mary McAuliffe had counselled against simply erasing the existing Dail record from April 1923 where then Minister for Defence, Richard Mulcahy said National Army soldiers had wrongly exonerated Free State soldiers of any wrongdoing in Kerry.

Saturday also saw two ‘non political’ commemoration events – which were organised by the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society with the assistance of Kerry County Council – take place at Ballyseedy and in Knocknagoshel. At both ceremonies prayers were led by Catholic Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne and Church of Ireland Reverend Canon Jim Stephens.

Sunday also saw a number of commemorative events. The largest – a Sinn Fáin organised ceremony – took place in Ballyseedy with party President Matry Lou McDonnell addressing the gathering.

Following the large commemoration in Ballyseedy Ms McDonald travelled to Knocknagoshel where she took part in a second ceremony to remember the five Free State victims of the Knocknagoshel IRA bombing.

After she laid a wreath at a memorial to the five Free State soldiers killed by the IRA.In Knocknagoshel Ms McDonald said the political descendants of all sides in the Civil War need to be able to apologise for the atrocities committed in the conflict in Kerry and elsewhere.

“The whole civil war is a study in tragedy and trauma. I think now a century on we need the stories to be told and all the actions to be remembered as a moment of healing,” she said.

“I think we are big enough and Ireland is strong enough and our peace process is robust enough for us to address these issues and meet each other halfway and to be forgiving to each other ultimately if we can find that in ourselves,” said the Sinn Féin President.

Republican Sinn Féin also held their own commemorative event at Ballyseedy on Sunday as did members of the National Graves Association whose event was addressed by historian Tim Horgan.