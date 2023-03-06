Photos show Kerry marking centenaries of Ballyseedy Massacre and Irish Civil War atrocities

A series of commemorative events have been held in Kerry to mark the centenary of the Ballyseedy Massacre in 1923 and similar atrocities at Countess Bridge near Killarney and Bahaghs near Cahersiveen.
A ceremony was also held to mark the centenary of the booby trap bomb attack on Free State troops in Knocknagoshel that sparked the wave of brutal National Army reprisals and began the, so called, ‘Month of Terror’ during which 28 anti-Treaty Republican prisoners were killed by Government forces.
Saturday’s largest commemoration took place at Ballyseedy where Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin led the proceedings. Mr Martin also visited the grave of Ballyseedy Massacre survivor – and former Fianna Fáil TD – Paudie Fuller in Killflynn.
Speaking in Tralee Mr Martin has cautioned against any rushed response to calls to correct the record of Dail Eireann to reflect what happened 100 years ago when eight anti-Treaty IRA prisoners were tied to a landmine and blown up and killed by Free State soldiers at Ballyseedy on the outskirts of Tralee.
The Tánaiste said that he noted that UCD academic, Dr Mary McAuliffe had counselled against simply erasing the existing Dail record from April 1923 where then Minister for Defence, Richard Mulcahy said National Army soldiers had wrongly exonerated Free State soldiers of any wrongdoing in Kerry.
Saturday also saw two ‘non political’ commemoration events – which were organised by the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society with the assistance of Kerry County Council – take place at Ballyseedy and in Knocknagoshel. At both ceremonies prayers were led by Catholic Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne and Church of Ireland Reverend Canon Jim Stephens.
Sunday also saw a number of commemorative events. The largest – a Sinn Fáin organised ceremony – took place in Ballyseedy with party President Matry Lou McDonnell addressing the gathering.
Following the large commemoration in Ballyseedy Ms McDonald travelled to Knocknagoshel where she took part in a second ceremony to remember the five Free State victims of the Knocknagoshel IRA bombing.
After she laid a wreath at a memorial to the five Free State soldiers killed by the IRA.In Knocknagoshel Ms McDonald said the political descendants of all sides in the Civil War need to be able to apologise for the atrocities committed in the conflict in Kerry and elsewhere.
“The whole civil war is a study in tragedy and trauma. I think now a century on we need the stories to be told and all the actions to be remembered as a moment of healing,” she said.
“I think we are big enough and Ireland is strong enough and our peace process is robust enough for us to address these issues and meet each other halfway and to be forgiving to each other ultimately if we can find that in ourselves,” said the Sinn Féin President.
Republican Sinn Féin also held their own commemorative event at Ballyseedy on Sunday as did members of the National Graves Association whose event was addressed by historian Tim Horgan.