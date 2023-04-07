Photos show Kerry crowds taking part in annual Good Friday walks

At the Glenbeigh Hospice Good Friday walk in Rossbeigh on Friday were Kathleen McCarthy, Colette Breen, Michael O'Sullivan, Helga Vechtmann, Margaret Quirke, Kay Griffin, Barbara Dando, Kathleen McGillycuddy and Mary Riordan. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

At the Hopsice Good Friday walk in Milltown on Friday were Alison O'Sullivan, Betty McCarthy and Betty Moriarty. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Family members of Vivien O’Shea and Sheila McGillycuddy-Kelliher pictured with the event ambassador Sarah Leahy ( 2nd from the right at the front) and her parents Marie Leahy (1st from the right at the front) and Mike Leahy (2nd from the right at the back). Photo from the left: Bríd Stack, Elizabeth Stack, Tomas Kelliher, Ann Kelliher, Michael O'Shea, Noreen McGillicuddy, Stephen Kelliher, Sarah Leahy, Elizabeth O'Shea, Marie Leahy, Mike Leahy, Ryan kelliher. Poto by Tatyana McGough.

Kay Spillane, Patricia Barrett, Peggy O'Donoghue, Maurice O'Donoghue, Janice O'Sullivan, Phyllis O'Sullivan, Margaret Foley pictured at the registration for Good Friday Walks (5k and 10k) in memory of Vivien O’Shea and Sheila McGillycuddy-Kelliher and in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation at the Garden Restaurant at Muckross House. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Some of the organisers, participants and volunteers pictured at the Good Friday Walks (5k and 10k) in memory of Vivien O’Shea and Sheila McGillycuddy-Kelliher and in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation at the Garden Restaurant at Muckross House. Included are Pat Doolan Chairman Kerry Hospice Foundation (1st from the left), Julett Culloty Secretary Kerry Hospice Foundation (2nd from the right), Cathal P Walshe PRO Kerry Hospice Foundation (1st from the right). Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Eileen Geaney and Eileen Gallagher, Farranfore are pictured with Tom Glover and his grandson, Kian O'Connor, Gortatlea as they prepared to take part in the Castleisland Good Friday Morning Hospice Walk. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Hospice Branch member, Con Dennehy (centre) pictured with Michael Fitzgerald and his daughter Bríd at the start of the Castleisland Good Friday Morning Hospice Walk. Photo by John Reidy

All set to participate in the annual Castleisland Good Friday Morning Hospice Walk were front: Kylian and Erin Liset, Luke and Frank Salmon. Back from left: Deborah, Liset, Dublin and Scartaglen; Michelle Casey, Castleisland; Noreen Rahilly, Scartaglen and Lorraine Salmon, Scartaglen with 'Vinnie.' Photo by John Reidy

The sun was shining and the crowds were smiling in various locations around the county this morning as they came out in force along the highways and byways to take part in the annual Good Friday walks which are vital fundraisers every year for The Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF)

The KHF is a voluntary organisation to help provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. The core idea is still as important now as the day, in 1990, when the organisation was founded. All money raised by the charity in the county is spent locally.

Whether it was Rossbeigh, Milltown, Killorglin, Killarney or Castleisland, hundreds of people came in their droves to not only the help the very worthy cause that is the charity but also to remember all those who have lost their lives to cancer.

