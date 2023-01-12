Photos show huge Tralee floods after torrential downpours

George Sugrue inspects the flood damage in one of the worksheds on his property near Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Swathes of land between the main Tralee Castlemaine Road and Farmers Bridge are under several feet of water following days of heavy rain. Photo Domnick Walsh

Motorists pass through floods on the outskirts of Tralee on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh

George Sugrue uses an industrial pump to clear floodwater from his property close to the Tralee Castlemaine Road. Photo Domnick Walsh

A truck makes its way through the floods on the Tralee Castlemaine Road on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh

Local resident George Sugrue wades through floodwaters in the fields near his home off the main Tralee to Castlemaine Road. Photo Domnick Walsh

Torrential rain led to serious flooding in parts of Tralee on Thursday morning with homeowners in the worst affected areas battling to protect their properties since before dawn.

With the ground already saturated after days of heavy rain a third night of severe downpours led to serious flooding on the main Tralee to Castlemaine Road; on the northbound lane of the dual carriageway close to Ballygarry Hotel and at the crossroads in Ballyfinane.

Flooding was also reported at the Lower and Upper Camp junction on the N86 Castlegregory Road.

Staff from Kerry County Council were on hand from early morning, working to alleviate the worst of the flooding at each of the sites.

While the roads remained passable motorists were advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Expand Close A truck makes its way through the floods on the Tralee Castlemaine Road on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A truck makes its way through the floods on the Tralee Castlemaine Road on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh

The worst of the flooding occurred just off the Tralee Castlemaine Road where rising waters from already heavily flooded fields threatened to swamp several homes.

The floods in the area – which is prone to frequent and severe flooding – have been exacerbated by rubbish and plant debris which has clogged up the river Lee and it tributaries.

Expand Close George Sugrue uses an industrial pump to clear floodwater from his property close to the Tralee Castlemaine Road. Photo Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George Sugrue uses an industrial pump to clear floodwater from his property close to the Tralee Castlemaine Road. Photo Domnick Walsh

Read More

Large volumes of accumulated rainwater flowing down from the surrounding hills after several days of rain have added to the problem.

Meanwhile the ‘flood-eye’ on a bridge in the area is also thought to be too small to cope with the volume of flood water being generated by Ireland’s increasingly severe weather.

Expand Close Motorists pass through floods on the outskirts of Tralee on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Motorists pass through floods on the outskirts of Tralee on Thursday morning. Photo Domnick Walsh

Just last Tuesday local resident George Sugrue – whose home was one of those endangered by Thursday’s floods – had warned that scores of properties in the area are in jeopardy if action isn’t taken to clear the Lee and it tributaries of debris and to build up their banks.

Thursday was the tenth time since 2008 that the Sugrue’s home has been threatened by floods from the surrounding, low-lying fields which, for several days, were under several feet of water.

Expand Close Swathes of land between the main Tralee Castlemaine Road and Farmers Bridge are under several feet of water following days of heavy rain. Photo Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Swathes of land between the main Tralee Castlemaine Road and Farmers Bridge are under several feet of water following days of heavy rain. Photo Domnick Walsh

George and his wife Mary Sugrue – whose home was built on raised foundations to protect it from flooding – now have eight water pumps, including two large industrial-size machines, permanently on site.

Even those defences have, sometimes, not been enough. In December 2015 they were breached and the house flooded, causing massive damage to the property.

Expand Close George Sugrue inspects the flood damage in one of the worksheds on his property near Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George Sugrue inspects the flood damage in one of the worksheds on his property near Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Mr Sugrue said he expects worse is to come.

“With climate change we’re expecting more and more floods,” he said.

“We’ve had a few scares but we’ve been lucky each time. This week it just missed us but it will happen some day. It’s inevitable”.