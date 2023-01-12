Photos show huge Tralee floods after torrential downpours

Torrential rain led to serious flooding in parts of Tralee on Thursday morning with homeowners in the worst affected areas battling to protect their properties since before dawn.
With the ground already saturated after days of heavy rain a third night of severe downpours led to serious flooding on the main Tralee to Castlemaine Road; on the northbound lane of the dual carriageway close to Ballygarry Hotel and at the crossroads in Ballyfinane.
Flooding was also reported at the Lower and Upper Camp junction on the N86 Castlegregory Road.
Staff from Kerry County Council were on hand from early morning, working to alleviate the worst of the flooding at each of the sites.
While the roads remained passable motorists were advised to use alternative routes where possible.
The worst of the flooding occurred just off the Tralee Castlemaine Road where rising waters from already heavily flooded fields threatened to swamp several homes.
The floods in the area – which is prone to frequent and severe flooding – have been exacerbated by rubbish and plant debris which has clogged up the river Lee and it tributaries.
Large volumes of accumulated rainwater flowing down from the surrounding hills after several days of rain have added to the problem.
Meanwhile the ‘flood-eye’ on a bridge in the area is also thought to be too small to cope with the volume of flood water being generated by Ireland’s increasingly severe weather.
Just last Tuesday local resident George Sugrue – whose home was one of those endangered by Thursday’s floods – had warned that scores of properties in the area are in jeopardy if action isn’t taken to clear the Lee and it tributaries of debris and to build up their banks.
Thursday was the tenth time since 2008 that the Sugrue’s home has been threatened by floods from the surrounding, low-lying fields which, for several days, were under several feet of water.
George and his wife Mary Sugrue – whose home was built on raised foundations to protect it from flooding – now have eight water pumps, including two large industrial-size machines, permanently on site.
Even those defences have, sometimes, not been enough. In December 2015 they were breached and the house flooded, causing massive damage to the property.
Mr Sugrue said he expects worse is to come.
“With climate change we’re expecting more and more floods,” he said.
“We’ve had a few scares but we’ve been lucky each time. This week it just missed us but it will happen some day. It’s inevitable”.