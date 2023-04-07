Photos show Good Friday pageant in Tralee

A CAST of more than 40 actors took part in the annual Good Friday Pageant at St John’s Church on Castle Street in Tralee.
The pageant, an annual tradition at the church, was performed by the Parish’ Liturgy Drama Group under the direction of Michael O’Shea.
The actors – ranging in age from 10-years-old to 80 and backed by the St John the Baptist Parish Choir used mime to act out Christ’s Passion with narrators telling the story of the betrayal, arrest, sentencing, scourging and crucifixion of Jesus.
The pageant, watched by hundreds in the church and many more online, was the product of weeks of rehearsals and, including the choir, involved a total cast of over 70 people.