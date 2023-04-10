Photos show crowds supporting Hospice at Tralee’s Good Friday fundraising walk

The sun was shining and the chats were flowing outside the Grand Hotel in Tralee last week as people came out in their droves to support the Kerry Hospice Foundation’s annual Good Friday fundraising walk.
The walk was in memory of the late, great Tralee native Ted Moynihan who passed away in 2018 and who was a founding member of Kerry Hospice Foundation and spent decades campaigning and fundraising for the introduction of palliative care services in Kerry.
The morning started at 10am and it saw walkers head off on a loop up Ballyvelly before heading back to town via the canal walk.
After this it was back to the Grand Hotel again where everyone enjoyed a well-earned cuppa and a scone at The Grand for their efforts.
