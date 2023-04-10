Photos show crowds remembering the late Kay Hanley at Listowel Good Friday fundraising Walk

Ian, Tony, Tono, Sive, Catriona, Ricky, Davina Hanley and John Mulvihill pictured before the start of the fundraising Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

Ann and Jack McElligott, Joe and Marie Tobin and Arlene mahony pictured before the start of the fundraising Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

Mary, Dylan and David Toomey pictured before the start of the fundraising Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

Jenny Tarrant, Frank Greaney, Siobhan Kennelly, Seamus O Connor, Mary O Connor, Helen Duggan, Julie Gleeson, Eilish Stack, Eileen Fennell and Eileen Sheehy pictured before the start of the Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

Declan Sheehy and Brendan O Sullivan pictured before the start of the fundraising Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

Maeve McCarthy, Davina Hanley and Siobhan Kennelly pictured before the start of the fundraising Good Friday walk in Listowel last week. Photo by John Kelliher.

The memory of the late Kay Hanley was remembered and honoured this past week by the Listowel Hospice Branch who dedicated the annual fundraising Good Friday walk to the late stalwart of the charity who is still dearly missed by her husband Tony, her family and her friends.

Kay was at the first meeting when the Listowel branch of the Hospice was first established back in 1993 and was also present when the Hospice rooms in Listowel were opened in 1997. In 2007, Kay attended the opening of the Palliative Day Centre in Tralee and in 2017 at the opening of the 15 bed inpatient unit.

Kay was a fantastic contributor to Listowel Hospice over the years in her roles as the Secretary Chairperson and as a committee member. She spent countless hours fundraising and looked forward to the events throughout the year with the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Her forte was coffee mornings and coffee evenings, where she converted a lot of folk to Baileys coffee introduced from her Foynes Festival connection where she was originally from.

Last Friday’s walk could only be called a huge success, setting off as it did from St. Patrick’s Hall in Listowel before it continued on to The Greenway where walkers had a choice of routes ranging from 3km to 5km to 10km.

Organisers of the walk said afterwards that Kay’s “presence was felt today by her family and friends” as they expressed a big and sincere thank you to everyone who attended the walk today as well as thanking all of volunteers and to everyone who contributed generously.

Anyone who could not make the walk on Friday but who would still like to contribute to the Hospice fundraiser , they can do so through the link here.