Photos show crowds out enjoying Coláiste na Ríochta’s Spring Choral Concert in Listowel

St Mary’s Church in Listowel was packed to the rafters last Thursday night as crowds came out in their numbers to enjoy some beautiful choral music courtesy of the talented Kerry Choral Union Choir and the Coláiste na Ríochta girls’ choir.

Organised by staff at the Listowel secondary school, it was a case of second-time lucky for the ‘Spring Choral Concert’ event this time around with the first attempted staging of the concert back at Christmas having to be cancelled as a result of the icy cold arctic conditions that hit the country.

It’s safe to say though, judging by the hugely positive reaction of organisers and concert-goers alike, that it was a concert that was very much worth the wait with Principal of Coláiste na Ríochta, Iseult Glynn, telling The Kerryman this week of all the hard work that the school’s girls' choir in particular had put in behind the scenes to get ready for the night.

"It was a very successful night. We had a great turnout from the community which was brilliant to see. The church was full and of course the singing and everything was just beautiful as you’d expect from the Kerry Choral Union and we also had our own school choir singing at the interval as well and they were amazing too,” Iseult said.

"They [the students] had been working extremely hard behind the scenes with Ben Glavin, a conductor with Music Generation Kerry, since last October. He’s done a fantastic job with them. We had originally planned to have this concert back at Christmas last year but it had to be rescheduled due to the bad weather but thankfully we got it going this time around,” she continued.

All funds raised from the concert will now go towards improving and providing sports equipment for the school.

