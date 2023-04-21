Photos show budding stars of tomorrow shine in Killarney's INEC with Fiona Crowley Stage School

Clodagh O'Sullivan, (right) as Maria, is welcomed to the Von Trapp family home by the maids (left to right) Amelia Angland, Hollie O'Sullivan, Sophia Edwards, Sarah Crowley & Sali Mai Collins, in the Fiona Crowley Stage School performance of 'A Sound of Music' at the INEC. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Sophie Marie Greene performs as nail technichan Paulette in Legally Blonde the Musical as part of the Fiona Crowley Stage School at the INEC on both Tuesday & Wednesday evenings. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Performing 'Legally Blonde' at the INEC as part of the Fiona Crowley Stage School Shows on both Tuesday & Wednesday evenings were Rachel Griffin (left) & Saoirse Casey (right). Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Cathy Hayes with Jasmine, Christian and Chris Gabbett pictured at the Fiona Crowley Stage School show in the INEC in Killarney on Wednesday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Ayrton McGough (Fiona Crowley Stage School student) pictured with his grandparents Anthony and Christine McGough and auntie Caroline McGough at the Fiona Crowley Stage School show in the INEC in Killarney on Wednesday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The intermediate group of the Fiona Crowley Stage School pictured performing the musical show "The Sound of Music" in the INEC on Wednesday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Students from the Fiona Crowley Stage School in Killarney can hold their heads high with pride after they took to the stage in the INEC last Tuesday and Wednesday night for their annual showcase event.

The night was full of fun, laughter, dancing, singing and lots and lots of talent as the students performed hits from musicals such as ‘The Sound Of Music’ ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ to name but a few.

"We are so immensely proud of all our wonderful students not just because of their obvious talent but also because of how hard they work to improve their performances every week and how kind they always are to their fellow performers. This is the true success of our shows. It is only by working as a team that any show can come to its fruition,” said one of the organisers.

"We are now on our fourteenth year of business and Fiona, Stella and myself are so grateful for everyone’s support and kindness to us always. We know we are lucky to do what we do and we also know we are so lucky to have such a wonderful group of students who come to our classes every week, some of whom have come for the last 14 years!” she said.

To join the Fiona Crowley Stage School you can ring 085 162 9445 or email fionastageschool@gmail.com