Photos show all the festive fun at Tralee’s Christmas market

THE weather was truly frightful but the festive mood in Tralee over the weekend was absolutely delightful.
The town and county may be in the grip of a vicious cold snap but the freezing weather – and a few showers – failed to halt the county capital’s Christmas celebrations with large crowds out socializing and enjoying the festive entertainment over the weekend.
Undoubtedly the biggest hit of the weekend’s events was the Christmas Market at the Island of Geese which attracted big crowds – including hundreds of families – on Friday and Saturday evening.
The market – organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance in conjunction with Kerry County Council and sponsored by Garveys Supervalu – was one of the main attractions on the town’s Christmas calender and the first major event to be held at the Island of Geese since the new public realm area opened to the public in early September.
Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy said the market had been a huge success and he was delighted to see the huge crowds that came along to enjoy all the festive fare and entertainment on both evenings.
As well as all manner of Christmas food, drinks, arts and crafts and festive goodies there was a lively programme of yuletide entertainment laid on to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Performers at the event included choirs from Presentation, Scoil Eoin and Listellick national schools and performances by the talented members of the Kerry Choral Union and the Oliver Hurley Stage School Choir.