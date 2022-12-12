Photos show all the festive fun at Tralee’s Christmas market

Tralee's Christmas market at the Island of Geese drew large crowds over the weekend. Photo Domnick Walsh

Grace O'Reilly, Blathnaid Walsh, Shauna Carroll, Niamh Enright and Rebecca Naughton with some festive characters at the Christmas market in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Keith Canty, Brendan O'Brien and Lola Canty enjoying the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

The crowds watching the choir at the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Sandra Lynch and Amber Morriarty at the Garveys Stall at the Christmas fair in Tralee. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Sarah Lowe and Bernie White at one of the stalls of the Christmas fair. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Maeve O' Rahilly with Heidi and Maebh at the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Maria O'Connell, Paige Quillian, Eabhin Hennesy, Chloe O'Hallornan and Sophie Quillian enjoying the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese, Tralee. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Carol, Ryan and Keelin O'Sullivan enjoying the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese, Tralee on Friday Night. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

There was lots to enjoy at the Christmas Market in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Andrew and Gerard O'Donaghoe, Camila O'Donnell and Ellie O'Donaghoe enjoying the Christmas fair at the Island of Geese, Tralee on Friday Night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

THE weather was truly frightful but the festive mood in Tralee over the weekend was absolutely delightful.

The town and county may be in the grip of a vicious cold snap but the freezing weather – and a few showers – failed to halt the county capital’s Christmas celebrations with large crowds out socializing and enjoying the festive entertainment over the weekend.

Undoubtedly the biggest hit of the weekend’s events was the Christmas Market at the Island of Geese which attracted big crowds – including hundreds of families – on Friday and Saturday evening.

The market – organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance in conjunction with Kerry County Council and sponsored by Garveys Supervalu – was one of the main attractions on the town’s Christmas calender and the first major event to be held at the Island of Geese since the new public realm area opened to the public in early September.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy said the market had been a huge success and he was delighted to see the huge crowds that came along to enjoy all the festive fare and entertainment on both evenings.

As well as all manner of Christmas food, drinks, arts and crafts and festive goodies there was a lively programme of yuletide entertainment laid on to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Performers at the event included choirs from Presentation, Scoil Eoin and Listellick national schools and performances by the talented members of the Kerry Choral Union and the Oliver Hurley Stage School Choir.