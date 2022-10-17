Photos of Social Farming workshops show that ‘Social farming is for everyone’

Social farming facilitators Evelyn O’Connell, and Rena Blake are delighted with the success of their Social Farming Awareness week aimed at spreading the work and understanding how farming can be for everyone.

As part of the week of events two workshops were held in Listry at Kerry Creamery which is one of the participants of the Social Farming initiative which opens up farms in Kerry to those with disabilities.

“Paul and Annette Garland are the host farmers at The Creamery Experience in Listry and the social farming participant is James O’Brien and the message that we are trying to get across is that farming can mean something different to everybody, that can range from dairy to horticulture and everyone involved in farming is well equipped to support social farming regardless of the shape and size,” she said.

A large crowd attended the workshop and those who attended were treated to a tour of the creamery to get a behind-the-scenes looks at the work that goes into making producing some of the county’s dairy products.

Rena Blake, one of many who helped organise events during Social Farming Awareness Week, was delighted with how the day went.

"We had over 60 people attend which is a healthy number for a Thursday morning with farmers and people from the locality attending, we did the two workshops in the morning, we did a guided walk of what goes on in the creamery and as part of an initiative this year, for social farming in 2022, we had biodiversity themed initiatives and one of those was making bat and bird boxes. We teamed together with Men’s Shed from both Tralee and Killarney to help us make them, it was lovely,” she said.

“It was a great morning, we were there from in and around ten o’clock to two o’clock. We had nice refreshments afterwards, tea and soup and that kind of thing, the day was all outdoors and weather was very kind to us, it was a beautiful morning, it was a great day all around,” Rena added.