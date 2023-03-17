Photos of Ireland’s first St Patrick’s Day Parade held in Dingle, County Kerry

Rain doesn’t dampen St Patrick’s spirit as Pre Dawn Parade is held in Dingle
THE time was 5.55am as Dingle continued its proud tradition of kick-starting Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations with a Pre Dawn Parade around the local streets, followed by Mass.
They walked from darkness into the light and while the rain was heavy it didn’t deter the Dingle Fife and Drum Band as they roused the locals and finished off the early feast day tradition by celebrating Mass at St Mary’s Church.
At 6.40am, Fr O'Mahoney welcomed the band members and said Mass for over 250 locals who took part in an event that has been going on for almost two centuries.
The event continues to draw the crowds and begins a host of celebrations for St Patrick’s Day.