Photos of a special treble 80th birthday celebration for Kerry siblings

Denis Galvin pictured with his wife Margaret and family at his 80th Birthday Celebrations in Beaufort on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Triplets Joan Reilly,Denis Galvin and Mary Breen pictured with their grand and greatgrandchildren at their 80th Birthday Celebrations in Beaufort on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Triplets Joan Reilly, Denis Galvin and Mary Breen pictured with their family at their 80th Birthday Celebrations in Beaufort on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It was definitely a birthday with a difference as Kerry triplets joined together to celebrate their 80th birthday in their town land of their birth last weekend.

Denis Galvin, Mary Breen and Joan Reilly (nee Galvin) born in 1943 in Gortbee, Beaufort joined with family and friends in Churchtown golf club in Beaufort at the weekend to mark the grand old age of 80.

It is a unique occasion given their age that all three are together to mark the landmark birthday especially as such multiple births did not survive back then and they are likely to hold the title of the Kerry’s oldest triplets.

The triplets had four older siblings all of whom have since passed away but they were joined by a host of family members to mark the big birthday.

Both Mary and Denis still live in Kerry while Joan is in Cavan but the three remain close and were delighted with the turn-out to their party though they shine away from the limelight of their triplet status.

Their key to a long light is a positive mental attitude and staying active.

Their niece Leonora O’Brien said the family enjoyed the night out and she thanked everyone for coming to mark such a unique 80th birthday.