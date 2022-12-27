Photos from Fenit Christmas Day swim as hardy souls brave the cold

Collecting funds at the Fenit swim on Christmas Day for Fenit RNLI: Declan O'Halloran, Jackie Murphy Secretary Fenit RNLI, Tadgh Murphy, Mr Tom McCormack, Chairman of Fenit RNLI, Michael O'Connor, Des Sugrue and Jer O'Donnell. Photo: John Cleary.

Swimmers from Tralee and Melbourne at Fenit on Christmas Day for the annual festive dip. Photo: John Cleary.

They came prepared for hail, rain or snow on Christmas morning at Fenit. From left: Aine, Niamh and Sarah Quinn and Eileen Hegarty from Tralee. Photo: John Cleary.

Job done! The swim over with for another year at Fenit on Christmas Day.

They came from Tralee, England and Spain for the Christmas Day Swim at Fenit on Sunday. Photo: John Cleary.

Some of the hardy souls who embraced the cold at Fenit on Christmas Day.

A wave and take off before a mad dash to the sea at Fenit on Christmas morning. Photo: John Cleary.

Getting ready for the Christmas plunge at Fenit on Sunday. Photo: John Cleary.

Since 1952 the Fenit Christmas Day swim has attracted large crowds looking to enjoy the traditional festive plunge, and this year was no exception when close to 700 hardy swimmers celebrated the return of the much-loved event on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people also looked on from the beach and gave their support to the swimmers as the 70th celebration of the Fenit Christmas swim doubled up as a fundraiser for the excellent work of the Fenit RNLI.

Its members provided piping hot soup, tea, coffee and mulled wine for one and all throughout the day. The warm beverages went down a treat after the exhilarating dip!

Santa and Mrs Claus led the singing of a lively rendition of Jingle Bells, while the countdown from ten seconds to noon signalled the unstoppable charge to the sea.

Local man Billy Ryle, who takes part in the swim every year, described how the majority of swimmers made the customary ‘three charges’ into the sea and that it was good to see the excitement and anticipation return to Fenit on Christmas Day having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

“All the hard work of the organising committee came to fruition on this very special milestone,” said Billy.

“This year’s swim in Fenit was especially memorable and, very definitely, ‘absence made the heart grow fonder’ for the traditional dip,” he added.

"It was an honour and pleasure to have been part of it. It was just super to have the swim back after a three-year hiatus. Long may the tradition continue, and may we have the health to enjoy it,” he said.