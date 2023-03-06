Photos capture spring fever at Kerry’s longest running Daffodil day coffee morning

Mary McCarthy, Shelley Murphy and Deirdre O'Sullivan pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ruth Moram and Ava O'Doherty pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eleanor O'Doherty, Kathleen O'Shea, Eugene O'Sullivan, Katharina Breen, Chloe O'Doherty at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Helen O'Connor Burke, Maura O'Connor, Nora Moriarty pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Aisling Crosbie and Stephanie O'Callaghan pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Lisa Cronin and Margaret O'Brien pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Rachel, Aoife and Alanna Fleming, Aine Carolan and Mary Donnelly pictured at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ann McCarthy and Paddy O'Donoghue at the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil day coffee morning in the Towers Hotel,Killarney on Friday.Photo by Tatyana McGough

It can claim the title as one of the longest running coffee mornings in Kerry given that it has been an annual event for almost 30 years but most importantly the event is a vital fundraiser for cancer care.

The Killarney Branch of the Irish Cancer Society can once again claim great praise for their annual Daffodil Day coffee morning fundraiser which took place last week and which raised more than €2,600 for the local organisation.

The local branch hold the coffee morning every year in advance of the Irish Cancer's Society's National fundraising Daffodil Day and it is such a wonderful event that it is now firmly established as a key social event on the calendar in Killarney This was evident even more by the huge attendance at The Towers Hotel in Killarney last Friday, March 3 to support the event.

Wonderful treats were on offer as young and old turned out in force to help raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and the final fundraising figure is a huge boost to cancer care in Kerry.

This year's even remembered Sr Anna Marie Horgan who founded the Killarney Branch of the Irish Cancer Society and it’s current chairperson Eugene O’Sullivan spoke about her contribution to the event. Originally from Duagh, she was one of the Sisters of Mercy in Killarney and sadly passed away in December 2022.

He also thanked all those who supported the 2023 event not least the Towers Hotel management and staff who pulled out all the stops to ensure a successful event by sponsoring the tea and coffee and treats. Great thanks is also due to Micheál O’Shea of the Killarney Daffodil Farm who sponsored the daffodils for the event and brought spring fever to the fore.

Mr O’Sullivan also thanked those who donated spot prizes and to all those who attended.

"We are delighted. We had a a great-out,” he said.

He has also called for volunteers for Daffodil Day which takes place on March 24 to help sell daffodils on the day. Anyone with a spare hour or two is asked to contact him on 087 6866337.