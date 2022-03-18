Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Photo Gallery: Tralee celebrates St Patrick’s Day.

May the police force be with you. Superintendent Paul Kennedy comes head to head with a star wars stormtrooper at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Some of the children who are part of the 'Little Blue Heroes' charity programme and who were the marshals of Thursday's St Patrick's Day Parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Solene Bertrand pictured enjoying the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Rockies on the march. Members of Austin Stacks GAA Club at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
A colourfully dressed Johnny Prendergast at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Hannah Garvey looked to find part of the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade a little on the loud side. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Jim Adams and James Finnigan get ready to lead the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade through town. Expand
Members of John Mitchels GAA Club were out in force for the parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Vying for the best view at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Expand
John Sheehan and Dan O&rsquo;Donoghue of the Tralee Pipes and Drums band at the St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Members of the defence forces salute as they pass the viewing stand at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
St Pat's GAA club in high spirits at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
These youngsters managed to find themselves a fine vantage point to enjoy the Tralee St Patricks Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Charlotte Bertrand looking colourful at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
The gardaí do what many Jedi couldn't and arrest Darth Vader. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Some impressive eyewear on display at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Members of Kerins O'Rahilly's GAA club make their way along Castle Street during the Tralee St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Allana Collins takes a snapshot of the St Patrick's Day festivities in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Staff from the Ballygarry Hotel get ready to take part in the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Magdalena and Henry Tobin enjoying the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
These youngsters looked very pleased with their viewing spot at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Fiona Quilter, Paul Flynn, TJ Hurley and Dannie Tobin pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Joan Cremins pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Club members fly the flag for St Brendan's Park FC at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand
Members of the Tralee Parnells pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

May the police force be with you. Superintendent Paul Kennedy comes head to head with a star wars stormtrooper at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

May the police force be with you. Superintendent Paul Kennedy comes head to head with a star wars stormtrooper at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some of the children who are part of the 'Little Blue Heroes' charity programme and who were the marshals of Thursday's St Patrick's Day Parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some of the children who are part of the 'Little Blue Heroes' charity programme and who were the marshals of Thursday's St Patrick's Day Parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Solene Bertrand pictured enjoying the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Solene Bertrand pictured enjoying the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Rockies on the march. Members of Austin Stacks GAA Club at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Rockies on the march. Members of Austin Stacks GAA Club at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

A colourfully dressed Johnny Prendergast at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

A colourfully dressed Johnny Prendergast at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Hannah Garvey looked to find part of the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade a little on the loud side. Photo Domnick Walsh

Hannah Garvey looked to find part of the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade a little on the loud side. Photo Domnick Walsh

Jim Adams and James Finnigan get ready to lead the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade through town.

Jim Adams and James Finnigan get ready to lead the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade through town.

Members of John Mitchels GAA Club were out in force for the parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of John Mitchels GAA Club were out in force for the parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Vying for the best view at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade.

Vying for the best view at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade.

John Sheehan and Dan O&rsquo;Donoghue of the Tralee Pipes and Drums band at the St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday. Photo Domnick Walsh

John Sheehan and Dan O’Donoghue of the Tralee Pipes and Drums band at the St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of the defence forces salute as they pass the viewing stand at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of the defence forces salute as they pass the viewing stand at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

St Pat's GAA club in high spirits at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

St Pat's GAA club in high spirits at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters managed to find themselves a fine vantage point to enjoy the Tralee St Patricks Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters managed to find themselves a fine vantage point to enjoy the Tralee St Patricks Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Charlotte Bertrand looking colourful at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Charlotte Bertrand looking colourful at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

The gardaí do what many Jedi couldn't and arrest Darth Vader. Photo Domnick Walsh

The gardaí do what many Jedi couldn't and arrest Darth Vader. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some impressive eyewear on display at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some impressive eyewear on display at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of Kerins O'Rahilly's GAA club make their way along Castle Street during the Tralee St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of Kerins O'Rahilly's GAA club make their way along Castle Street during the Tralee St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Allana Collins takes a snapshot of the St Patrick's Day festivities in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Allana Collins takes a snapshot of the St Patrick's Day festivities in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Staff from the Ballygarry Hotel get ready to take part in the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Staff from the Ballygarry Hotel get ready to take part in the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Magdalena and Henry Tobin enjoying the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Magdalena and Henry Tobin enjoying the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters looked very pleased with their viewing spot at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters looked very pleased with their viewing spot at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Fiona Quilter, Paul Flynn, TJ Hurley and Dannie Tobin pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Fiona Quilter, Paul Flynn, TJ Hurley and Dannie Tobin pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Joan Cremins pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Joan Cremins pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Club members fly the flag for St Brendan's Park FC at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Club members fly the flag for St Brendan's Park FC at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of the Tralee Parnells pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of the Tralee Parnells pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

/

May the police force be with you. Superintendent Paul Kennedy comes head to head with a star wars stormtrooper at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Simon Brouder

The return of Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade after a two year, Covid enforced, hiatus was a resounding success with thousands of people lining the parade route to enjoy the festivities.

Though a few early showers had threatened to put a dampener on proceedings by the time the parade began the sun had broken through, providing perfect conditions for the county’s biggest parade.

Around 60 sports clubs, organisations, businesses and community groups were represented in the procession which began at noon near Austin Stack Park and made its way along Castle Street before concluding on the Mall.

Scroll through the gallery to see a selection of the best images from the day.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

   

Privacy