Photo Gallery: Tralee celebrates St Patrick’s Day.

Members of the Tralee Parnells pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Club members fly the flag for St Brendan's Park FC at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Fiona Quilter, Paul Flynn, TJ Hurley and Dannie Tobin pictured at the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters looked very pleased with their viewing spot at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Staff from the Ballygarry Hotel get ready to take part in the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of Kerins O'Rahilly's GAA club make their way along Castle Street during the Tralee St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some impressive eyewear on display at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

The gardaí do what many Jedi couldn't and arrest Darth Vader. Photo Domnick Walsh

These youngsters managed to find themselves a fine vantage point to enjoy the Tralee St Patricks Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Members of the defence forces salute as they pass the viewing stand at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

John Sheehan and Dan O’Donoghue of the Tralee Pipes and Drums band at the St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday. Photo Domnick Walsh

Vying for the best view at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade.

Members of John Mitchels GAA Club were out in force for the parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Jim Adams and James Finnigan get ready to lead the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade through town.

Hannah Garvey looked to find part of the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade a little on the loud side. Photo Domnick Walsh

Rockies on the march. Members of Austin Stacks GAA Club at the Tralee St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Some of the children who are part of the 'Little Blue Heroes' charity programme and who were the marshals of Thursday's St Patrick's Day Parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

May the police force be with you. Superintendent Paul Kennedy comes head to head with a star wars stormtrooper at the St Patrick's Day parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

The return of Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade after a two year, Covid enforced, hiatus was a resounding success with thousands of people lining the parade route to enjoy the festivities.

Though a few early showers had threatened to put a dampener on proceedings by the time the parade began the sun had broken through, providing perfect conditions for the county’s biggest parade.

Around 60 sports clubs, organisations, businesses and community groups were represented in the procession which began at noon near Austin Stack Park and made its way along Castle Street before concluding on the Mall.

