Photo Gallery: Tralee celebrates St Patrick’s Day.

The return of Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade after a two year, Covid enforced, hiatus was a resounding success with thousands of people lining the parade route to enjoy the festivities.
Though a few early showers had threatened to put a dampener on proceedings by the time the parade began the sun had broken through, providing perfect conditions for the county’s biggest parade.
Around 60 sports clubs, organisations, businesses and community groups were represented in the procession which began at noon near Austin Stack Park and made its way along Castle Street before concluding on the Mall.
