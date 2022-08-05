Permission granted for glamping pods near Rathmore in East Kerry

Kerry County Council has granted permission to construct glamping pods near Rathmore.

The local authority has approved an application from Denis and Donal O’Connor to construct six pods at the site at Shrone Beg and Gortnahaneboy West. The site is approximately seven minutes west of Rathmore village and 20 minutes from Killarney town centre.

Their application was made initially on October 28, 2021. They have also received full permission to upgrade an existing agricultural access road to construct a parking area with nine car spaces.

The permission also allows the applicants to retain a vehicle entrance, splayed entrance, and access.

The Council’s decision is subject to 16 conditions. These include that the external finishes and colour of the pods will be dark grey, olive green, or navy to fit in with the surrounding area.

Killarney Pumpkin Farm is located at the entrance of the landholding.