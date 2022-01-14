People of Kerry to gather for vigils in memory of Ashling

The late Ashling Murphy who was tragically killed while out running in Tullamore on Wednesday, January 12. Photo courtesy of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.

Vigils will take place around the county this afternoon in memory of Ashling Murphy, who was tragically killed following an attack while she was out running in Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon.

Her tragic death has sent shockwaves across the country, with calls for an end to violence against women.

Just hours before her death while out jogging by a canal, the 23-year old was teaching first-class primary school pupils.

Her parents have paid tribute to their wonderful daughter – whose talents included being a marvellous musician – as they try to come to terms with the senseless and devastating loss of their beloved child.

To honour the 23-year-old primary teacher, vigils are taking place across the country including several in Kerry. Locations preparing to hold events include Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Dingle and Valentia island.

Tributes have been paid to the young woman across social media as the country attempts to make sense of what happened.

The National Women's Council of Ireland will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann later today. They are asking people to bring candles and flowers and to remember social-distancing guidelines.

Social-distancing guidelines will also be followed in Kerry, and those attending are also asked to bring candles. Many of the vigils will take place around 4pm – around the time of the attack on Ashling.

Some of Kerry’s vigils include: