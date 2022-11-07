People invited to enrol in Clinical Pastoral Education course at University Hospital Kerry

Enrolment is now open for a 12-week course on Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) starting in January 2023.

The course takes place at the CPE centre at UHK and is structured to prepare people for hospital chaplaincy through education, supervision, and clinical placement.

The course is suited for people interested in pastoral ministry, including those working with groups in the pastoral setting, faith formation or those who just wish to ‘press pause’ in their career to pursue a different path.

CPE has been around since 1925 and is a tried and tested framework. The course is designed to inform people of person-centred care with a focus on education, faith and spirituality.

Dr Margaret Naughton is Healthcare Chaplain and Associate CPE Supervisor at UHK. Margaret explains that CPE is perfect for anyone interested in hospital chaplaincy and for those wishing to learn more about themselves.

“It’s suitable for people who are interested in living faith or spirituality in a different way. It’s also a chance to add a different dimension to an existing role,” she said.

“The more we know about ourselves, the more effective we are when journeying with other people. CPE is advantageous for someone working in palliative care, teaching, nursing, etc., as it deepens our ability to listen, to be present, and to move towards being person-centred,” said Margaret.

For further details please contact Margaret at 066-7184000