‘People in Lixnaw need to look after each other...’

Director of Kerry Samaritans Jan Rice said the people of Lixnaw should ‘look after each other’ as the magnitude of last week’s devastating shooting starts to hit home.

The void and sense of sadness following the death of the O’Sullivan family will impact the close-knit community in the coming weeks as they come to terms with what has happened.

However, Jan said one of the biggest obstacles to people reaching out for help is that they often feel as though they are a burden to others in speaking about how they feel. This is something that can only be overcome the more people are willing to make themselves available to listen and let others know they are available to offer help in a time of personal crisis.

“This has been hardest on the families but the whole community also feel it,” said Jan.

“It’s a shock and people are asking ‘what’s happened?’. Every crisis that is small or large in your life can be alleviated by speaking to somebody,” she said.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney, where 24-year-old Jamie O’Sullivan worked, contacted Kerry Samaritans in the wake of the tragedy about offering support to employees who may need it. Ms Rice said this is a 'major positive’ by the company as it puts the structures in place to assist those who wish to reach out for help at this difficult time.

Ms Rice described how people affected by this tragedy now need to look after each other and be receptive to changes in the way people might be experiencing mental stress.

“Ask them are they okay. If you notice a change in somebody, pay attention to that. 99.9 percent of people will say ‘I’m grand’. But if you can see there’s something not quite right. People should persist in a gentle way by asking if everything is okay. Let them know they can talk to you.”

Ms Rice told The Kerryman that many of its callers this week have referenced the tragedy in Lixnaw, such is the level of upset felt by people across the country.

“People have felt it, it’s really shocking for everybody no matter where they are living in Ireland. Nobody knows the story behind what happened, but there is something wrong when someone feels the need to do this, it’s terribly sad,” she said.