‘People are driving to the border with boot loads of supplies...it’s like a sea of people flowing into Poland’

A Tralee man living and working in Kraków in southern Poland has spoken of the coordinated effort taking place in the city to help women and children who have been displaced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Finnegan from Mitchel’s Avenue in Tralee is living in Poland for the past 12-years, and in recent days the number of refugees entering Kraków has increased exponentially.

The bulk of the refugees arriving in Kraków have come from the Ukrainian city of Lviv – close to Poland’s southern border – where thousands of women, children, and the elderly, have desperately tried to board trains in recent days.

Daniel and his friends are busy collecting essential supplies and dropping them to emergency collection points in Kraków. But in recent days they started driving to the border to deliver the goods.

“People are getting in their cars with boot loads of supplies and bringing them to the border and shepherding people back to the city to put them up in accommodation. It’s just a sea of people flowing over into Poland,” Daniel told The Kerryman.

Latest estimates is that in excess of 280,000 thousand refugees have crossed into Poland. In Krakow alone, up to 60 tonnes of aid was delivered in one day which is increasing all the time.

“The donation points are being overwhelmed at the moment. The problem is they can’t get it over the border quick enough as the supplies are not in bulk containers. Over the next few days we will be giving more time and manpower to this effort,” he said.

Daniel explains there is a huge willingness among local people in Kraków to offer accommodation to refugees with many giving up their own apartments to help them.

“A bus load of 60 children just arrived in the city today [Monday], most of them under six and seven years of age. They will require a lot of assistance. Even the company I work with is looking to source accommodation so it can house people…

"There’s also a large Russian population here that is totally against what is happening. They are going out of their way to provide aid and assistance to the refugees.”

Daniel insists that the Polish community is a ‘warm and welcoming’ one, and that for this reason he expects the transition of refugees to be a success. There is also a sizable Ukrainian community living in Kraków.

Read More

“The government here is spreading out the numbers of refugees to different cities so there is no one city being overwhelmed. I think that strategy seems to be working well,” Daniel said.

Because of Poland’s troubled past with Russia, Daniel describes how the recent invasion initially stirred feelings of panic in Kraków.

“The idea [of a Russian invasion] is always there. That thought is always there in the back of people’s minds. Hopefully, everything will go right for Ukraine. But should things go wrong, Poland is on its border,” he said.

“There was a bit of panic at the start with people heading to the supermarket and stocking up in goods. They were also taking money from ATMs and filling up their cars with diesel. Thankfully, that seems to have died down now. But the thought of invasion will always be there,” he said.

“There is now very much a feeling of anger and annoyance here. The Polish people are experienced and understand from their own history that there isn’t much time for sadness, it’s time to just get things done,” he added.

Daniel is part of an international community of young, educated workers living in Poland whose outlook is supportive of globalisation and international solidarity. For this reason, he believes the eventual overturn of Vladimir Putin might well come from his generation.

“The only thing left that might save Russia is another revolution. I’ve been speaking to a friend here who has friends that were arrested for protesting in Russia,” he said.

"They arrested two or three thousand people, mostly young people. This means the numbers protesting in Russia is significantly larger. Perhaps this is our best chance of toppling Putin’s Russia,” Daniel said.