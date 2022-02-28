Kerry

‘People are driving to the border with boot loads of supplies...it’s like a sea of people flowing into Poland’

Tralee native Daniel Finnegan, who is living in the Polish city of Kraków, said thousands of Ukrainian refugees have entered the city where a massive effort is under way to help displaced Ukrainians  

Stephen Fernane

A Tralee man living and working in Kraków in southern Poland has spoken of the coordinated effort taking place in the city to help women and children who have been displaced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Finnegan from Mitchel’s Avenue in Tralee is living in Poland for the past 12-years, and in recent days the number of refugees entering Kraków has increased exponentially.

