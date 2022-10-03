Patrick Clifford and brothers lost both parents to cancer, but he has risen to the challenge

You never know what life will throw at you, or when, but it’s hard to name a family who came to learn that as suddenly and shockingly as the Clifford family from Milltown. In August last year, four brothers said goodbye to their mom when she died after a short battle against cancer. A few months later, just 25 days into the new year, they lost their father to the same illness.

These were hammer blows for Jack (now 15), Andrew (8), and Conor (5), but the dynamic was still more complicated for their eldest brother, Patrick. He turns just 22 in February, but by the time his next birthday comes around, he’ll have spent over one year as, effectively, “mom and dad” to his younger siblings.

“It’s an eye-opener at 21 years of age that you’re looking after three younger siblings: you live for today, because you don’t know what tomorrow brings,” he tells The Kerryman. “It’s an experience that wouldn’t be long waking you up to the world.”

His courage was acknowledged on Friday night when he received the overall prize at the Lee Strand Garda Youth Achievement Awards. Patrick was present with Jack and two aunts, as well as Cromane-based Tony and Teresa O’Gorman, who nominated him for the accolade, and winning the top prize came as a pleasant shock.

“There were 21 merit awards, I was sitting down by the time they had them all given out, and then they had three merit awards, and I was still sitting down, the last one left!” he says. “Next thing they announced the overall winner.

“I was in a state of shock at the time, but no, it’s a proud moment, and it’s nice to be acknowledged and that people saw there was good work going in, particularly nice recognition from the sponsors and the guards.”

Patrick was rightly recognised for the remarkable strength he has shown in becoming head of the house while trying to cope with the loss of both his parents. He was, however, keen to stress that he did not keep the wheels turning single-handedly.

Because, while the past year has been the most difficult of the Clifford boys’ lives, they have seen the best in people. One act of kindness, and the extraordinary response to it, stands out for Patrick. Two family members initiated a GoFundMe page aimed at raising €80,000 so that the boys could buy out their family home, but it went miles beyond even its lofty target.

“We were the first tenants in our home,” he says. “It’s been my home for over 20 years. My grandfather and auntie set up the page a few months ago to reassure us it would always be our home. That’s where all our memories are…It tripled if not quadrupled the target.

“I’m blessed with my family and blessed with my best friends,” he says. “But even the wider community, and abroad, the support is frightening, everyone rallied together, and that’s how you get stuff done.”

Patrick works three days a week in construction, but even on the days he works, his aunt helps by bringing his brothers to school before he collects them in the evening. Even at the most basic level, help is always at hand.

“Everything’s routine, once you get into a routine and keep going, it will work, and we have made it work,” says Patrick. “It is life-changing, I was used to heading out in the evening or meeting the lads, but as big a change as it is, you’ve to overcome the difficult days and stay going.

“And I can’t complain – they’re three good lads in fairness to them.”