Patrick Clifford and brothers lost both parents to cancer, but he has risen to the challenge

CEO Lee Strand Gearoid Linnane and Assistant Garda Commissioner Eileen Foster presenting the overall prize to twenty-one-year-old Patrick Clifford from Milltown at the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2022. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

CEO Lee Strand Gearoid Linnane and Assistant Garda Commissioner Eileen Foster presenting the overall prize to twenty-one-year-old Patrick Clifford from Milltown at the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2022. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

You never know what life will throw at you, or when, but it’s hard to name a family who came to learn that as suddenly and shockingly as the Clifford family from Milltown. In August last year, four brothers said goodbye to their mom when she died after a short battle against cancer. A few months later, just 25 days into the new year, they lost their father to the same illness.

These were hammer blows for Jack (now 15), Andrew (8), and Conor (5), but the dynamic was still more complicated for their eldest brother, Patrick. He turns just 22 in February, but by the time his next birthday comes around, he’ll have spent over one year as, effectively, “mom and dad” to his younger siblings.

