Patrick bids a farewell to Killarney’s International Hotel after 35 years

It was a real family affair at the International Hotel in Killarney last week when Patrick O’Sullivan, a chef at the hotel for 35 long years, decided that it was time to hang up his ‘chef whites’ for a little while as he heads off on a well deserved career break.

One of ten children in his family growing up, Patrick, like many of his contemporaries, headed for the bright lights of London after school.

He soon realised though that he couldn’t be away from his beloved Killarney, and his more beloved family and returned on the Slattery’s bus in the late 1980’s.

Landing at the steps of the Friary, Patrick popped in to see his brother Stephen who was cheffing in the Brewery Grill at the International. A good man to turn his hand to anything, Patrick was recruited by then Head Chef Cyril Boggins, soon qualified as a chef and the rest, as they say, is history!

The term family affair has been over-used but in this case with Patrick, it’s a perfect fit because Patrick has been very much an integral member of the family at the International over the years, always a laugh or gag with his colleagues.

Patrick is rumoured never said a cross word that anyone can remember, which is some feat given the heat that is sometimes felt in the kitchen!

A home away from home for Patrick, the family feeling in the International didn’t stop there – Pat’s Mam Nora worked in the Kitchen at the International in the 1990s, his afore-mentioned brother Stephen was a chef here, his brothers William and Larry worked as Porter and Barman respectively, while his sister Breda, and her daughter Orla both did their time in Hannigan’s Restaurant in the 2000’s.

The hotel, including all the team he worked with along with the Cloyne family took the chance this week to wish Patrick well on his career break.