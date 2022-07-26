Pat Spillane’s tears were not shed alone, and never will be as long as Kerry play on All-Ireland final Sunday

For those of us who watched Sunday’s pulsating All-Ireland final on television, Pat Spillane’s emotional reaction to seeing his nephews – Killian and Adrian – add to the family’s haul of All-Ireland medals, marked a special but far from unique GAA moment.

Spillane was in floods of tears as he recalled the historic, personal link between Kerry and Galway finals and his late father, who died just three days after the 1964 final when, as a selector with the team, he suffered a heart attack.

It was the first time in all of Pat’s 30-years as a controversial analyst that everyone agreed with him.

An emotional Joanne Cantwell sat opposite Spillane in the studio, while co-panellists, Ciarán Whelan and Seán Cavanagh – usually considered the hardest of GAA stock – looked emotionally dazed as they consoled Pat.

“In 1964 my father was a selector for Kerry against Galway,” Pat said live on television.

“The night before the game, he had a pain in his chest. He wouldn’t go to the doctor. Went to the game the following day as a selector and was dead on Tuesday.

“Kerry-Galway matches, to me, always bring back this memory. My father never saw us play, the three sons. And today, the three sons, have 19 All-Ireland medals and his two grandsons today, Killian and Adrian, have two more. He would have been proud; 21 senior All-Ireland football medals in his house. It’s just a special day,” he said.

Pat’s emotional outpouring aligns with the reaction of many - home and abroad - on All-Ireland day. The connection between the GAA and family is what it’s all about.

Fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, cousins, are forever interlinked with the nostalgia and the sentimentalism of the moment.

The memorable occasions, the family member or player down the street who plays in the big game, the celebrations, and the disappointments – all are shared together.

For the GAA to work it relies on this collective spirit; of handing the torch down and with it tales of famous matches that grow taller each time they’re told.

Former Limerick hurling great Ciaran Cary hit the nail on the head when he once said: ‘no club, no love’. And we get it.

Spillane was far from the only one to shed a tear last Sunday. People from all over Kerry and Galway would have equally found themselves in the haze of memory and remembering those who are dead, but whose inspiration they are forever grateful for.

On September 23, 1984, my father took me to my first All-Ireland final. Kerry versus Dublin in the Centenary Final of the GAA.

It was the first time the two counties had met since 1979. Even as a child I was aware, somehow, that the game had all the portents of excellence.

Everything fell into place: watching the Artane Boys’ Band practising underneath the Hogan Stand; my father wishing the Austin Stacks players, Mikey Sheehy and Ger Power, ‘all the best’ as they headed for the dressing room.

He spoke briefly with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. The latter patted me on the head and said, ‘enjoy the game’. Before taking our seats, he made me stop for a second under the stand to listen to the noise coming from Hill 16.

It’s still the loudest sound I’ve ever heard. The stomach tingles with dreaded excitement.

In those days children were permitted to sit on their father’s knee at matches in Croke Park. But, as luck would have it, the seat immediately adjacent to his was vacant.

Kerry won and the journey home to Kerry went in a flash. Four months later my father died suddenly, aged 44.

I still look back on the 1984 All-Ireland final as a predetermined act. A day of initiation that – given the limited time we had left together – was intended to pass on the love and lore of Kerry football.

It was our first and last final together. And yet the die was cast, a spark had been lit that lights an eternal flame.

I still associate and think of my father the most on All-Ireland final day. He died much too young to pass on all he would have wanted.

And yet there are two influences I will be eternally grateful to him for instilling in me: a love for my club, and the Kingdom’s green and gold.

This is the context in which Spillane’s emotional exposé belongs. We all have that person who we thank the most on All-Ireland final Sunday for having shown us the way.

One only has to view the many graveyards around the county at the moment and see the scores of green and gold flags waving gently on graves.

Some people prefer the company of the dead while matches are going on. They pass the time in silent prayer and conversation, asking that all is done from above to assist Kerry in their hour of need.

These occasions illustrate the rituals and symbols of thanks for the past and is proof the human spirit is forever intent on passing on what’s important to the younger, impressionable minds of tomorrow.

Pat Spillane is a giant of the game. For all the arrows fired at Pat during his years as an analyst, he always found sanctuary among his own people in Kerry.

But not even winning eight All-Ireland medals and being considered one of the greatest forwards ever to play the game can make you immune from emotionally conceding to the time and place where it all began.

Pat’s tears needed to find an outlet on Sunday last. But he was far from alone in shedding them.