Pat Shortt and daughter, Faye, bringing new show, ‘Well’ to the INEC later this month

There’s not too many fathers out there that would have had the opportunity to collaborate so closely on a project to the extent that legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt has been to able to with his daughter, Faye, and that’s why Pat – ahead of the duo bringing their brand new comedy show called ‘Well’ to the Gleneagle INEC – said that he considers himself to be extremely lucky.

Pat, of course needs no introduction, such is his impressive list of achievements and accolades in the TV, film and theatre world over the years, while Faye is fast making a name for herself in the industry, displaying the trademark Shortt family talent for wit and comedy that will be seen in abundance on stage in Killarney on Saturday. November 19.

The show follows the unfortunate demise of Dad and Daughter Country and Irish music duo as they attempt to ascend the heights of their local music scene by playing a gig in the town’s hotel.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Pat talked about the special experience of working with Faye and what audiences can expect from the night in Killarney.

“I’m really enjoying working with Faye and I think she’s the same with me. We’re having great craic and the thing is now, with the show up and running and established now, we’re starting to have a bit more fun with each other on stage as well and pushing things a little bit and experimenting more, it’s great fun,” he said.

“I would say that I’m one of the luckiest fathers around getting to work with my daughter. She’s a real professional too now and she’s very talented and professional on stage but we’re still just dad and daughter having the craic together backstage then too.

Touring is tough anyway but it’s great to have Faye here alongside me to grab a bit of dinner with in the evenings and what not, it makes it that little bit easier,” he continued.

Writing this show with Faye, Pat said, was not something that neither of the pair had envisaged and it potentially would have never come into existence were it not for the onset of the pandemic which curtailed Faye’s planned move to London.

“The show came about kind of by accident to be honest. Faye, she had trained as an actress and she was about to head off to London as a lot of young actors and actresses do but then the pandemic hit and she ended up back at home with her dad sitting out in the garden,” he said with a laugh.

“Because the two of us are into comedy and acting, we started doing a couple of videos and what not an sure one thing led to another and we ended up doing things like comic relief and a New Years Eve show and whole host of other things.

So, that got us thinking about putting together a live show and so we got to working on characters and just having fun, the two of us and then eventually, the show came together,” he added.

The show, Pat went on to say, is about embarrassing stuff that happens between dads and daughters. There’s a great scene, he said, where he is picking Faye up from a nightclub where she’s been at an underage disco and she just goes off an a rant and they’re both mortified and she’s mortified. As for the rest, Pat said that people will have to come along to Killarney on the night – “it will be great craic” Pat says – to find out more.

Finally, Pat is currently riding the wave of success that has come from the release of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ film in which he stars as bar man Jonjo Devine.

“It’s been great. I was in Los Angeles for in it a few weeks ago and the film has been so well received from American and Irish audiences so it’s been great,” he finished.

Tickets for the show are and €33.20 each and available from the INEC website here.