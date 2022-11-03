Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Shortt and daughter, Faye, bringing new show, ‘Well’ to the INEC later this month

Legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt will be bringing his and his daughter Faye&rsquo;s (pictured here with her dad) new show called &lsquo;Well&rsquo; to the INEC in Killarney on the night of Saturday, November 19. Expand
Pat Shortt. Expand

Close

Legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt will be bringing his and his daughter Faye&rsquo;s (pictured here with her dad) new show called &lsquo;Well&rsquo; to the INEC in Killarney on the night of Saturday, November 19.

Legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt will be bringing his and his daughter Faye’s (pictured here with her dad) new show called ‘Well’ to the INEC in Killarney on the night of Saturday, November 19.

Pat Shortt.

Pat Shortt.

/

Legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt will be bringing his and his daughter Faye’s (pictured here with her dad) new show called ‘Well’ to the INEC in Killarney on the night of Saturday, November 19.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

There’s not too many fathers out there that would have had the opportunity to collaborate so closely on a project to the extent that legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt has been to able to with his daughter, Faye, and that’s why Pat – ahead of the duo bringing their brand new comedy show called ‘Well’ to the Gleneagle INEC – said that he considers himself to be extremely lucky.

Pat, of course needs no introduction, such is his impressive list of achievements and accolades in the TV, film and theatre world over the years, while Faye is fast making a name for herself in the industry, displaying the trademark Shortt family talent for wit and comedy that will be seen in abundance on stage in Killarney on Saturday. November 19.

Privacy