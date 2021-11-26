Parknasilla ladies ready for 2022 tee off

Lady Captain Margaret Burns, team manager Margaret Rose O’Keeffe with players Bernie Gleeson, Mary T O’Sullivan, Margaret Christian, Thérèse O’ Leary, Thérèse Hurley and subs and ball spotters at the presentation of prizes in Tralee Golf Club.

Parknasilla Ladies Golf team are ready to tee off into 2022, as they celebrate a bumper year.

The top honours from the past 12 months go to winning the Noreen Moore Cup, a Kerry-inclusive competition that began in 1978 as the Tralee Bay Hotel Cup.

Team captain Margaret Rose O’Keeffe said “It was an amazing win for a small club like Parknasilla to win the Cup, we had won it before in 2014 and 2017 but this time we played away on all our matches. We played Tralee, the Castlerosse Ladies and then Kenmare in the final in Tralee on the 7th of September, and because we won them all we were the overall winners.

“We had a lovely meal in celebration in Tralee Golf Club which was hosted by Margaret O’Shea, who is the manager of the competition, and we also were honoured with a fabulous luncheon by the Parknasilla Hotel staff.”

Named after the founder of the Tralee Bay Hotel Cup, Noreen Moore is known as the woman who popularised ladies golf in Kerry, and the cup was named after her following her death in 1985.

“Golf has been very well-run, it’s been very strict on rules but people are so delighted to be able to golf that we’ve accepted that this is how the game has to be played now. We have a very healthy club in Parknasilla, we have a good few active members which I know is challenging for every club,” Margaret explained.

The team consisted of Thérèse Hurley, Thérèse O’ Leary, Bernie Gleeson, Margaret Christian and Mary T O’Sullivan, with subs of Eileen Moriarty, Maidie O’ Leary, Orna Bacon and Margaret Burns.