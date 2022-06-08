Paris adds another notch to list of basketball honours

Paris McCarthy, St. Mary’s Basketball Club has been called up to the Ireland U-20 squad for this summer’s European Championships in Hungary.

The Castleisland-based St Mary’s Basketball Club’s Paris McCarthy has just added to the already long list of achievements in her playing career.

This week, Ireland U-20 women’s head coach Karl Kilbride has named her in the final 12 for the Ireland team which will contest the FIBA Women’s European Championship, which takes place in Sopron, Hungary, this summer from July 8 to July 16.

Paris has also represented Ireland at U-16 and U-18 level and has 25 international caps to date.

Earlier this year, she captained Gael Coláiste Trá Lí to victory in the schools’ All Ireland B league and was named MVP in the final, which was played in the national basketball arena in Tallaght.

Paris has played at the highest level here at home in Ireland as a member of Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Super League team.

She is set to leave Ireland in August of this year to take up a Division One scholarship with East Tennessee State University.

The Ireland U-20 team will travel to Belfast, on the weekend of June 24, where they play three games against Great Britain.