Parents and relatives hail HIQA report on St Mary of the Angels

The St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Association has hailed what it has called the ‘best ever’ result for the Beaufort facility in a recent HIQA report.

The unannounced inspection, which took place in early November at Area 2 of the Beaufort Campus Units, evaluated the facility across 17 regulations. The inspection recorded no non-compliance findings and the centre was found to be fully compliant with 14 regulations and substantially compliant with a further three.

Twenty-eight residents with moderate or severe intellectual disabilities were resident at the inspected location at the time, across five separate houses or units and an apartment. The inspection mainly focussed on three adjoining houses, and the three inspectors spent some time individually with residents and staff.

The inspectors observed improvements with regulatory compliance in the areas of capacity and capability from a previous inspection, and the facility was judged to be fully compliant with all five regulations under these headings.

The Beaufort site was compliant or substantially compliant with the 12 quality and safety regulations monitored. The report drew particular attention to the provision of dedicated staff to support residents with meaningful activities and greater social integration, which inspectors found had “greatly improved residents lives”.

HIQA has provided a compliance plan aimed at helping St Mary of the Angels to achieve full compliance under the three regulations with which it was only substantially compliant. These applied to regulations relating to ‘premises’, ‘protection against infection’, and ‘residents’ rights’, and they each carry a ‘yellow’ risk rating.

“Current inspection results are the best ever received and inspectors noted marked improvements in many areas since the last inspection only a year ago,” a Parents and Relatives Association statement read in response to the new findings. “Improvements in the living conditions, especially kitchen upgrades, were co-funded by the Parents and Relatives Association. Imminent further substantial expenditure by the Parents and Relatives Association is envisaged for new furniture in all houses on the campus – as of today, about 75 per cent of the ordered furniture has been delivered.

“Out of 17 regulations that were inspected and marked, 14 were compliant, three substantially compliant, and for first time ever, there were no non-compliances recorded…In comparison, [the] previous inspection (November 2020) had seven compliant, two substantially compliant and three not compliant judgements.”

The statement drew attention to improvements already coming into action at the facility. These include a review plan to move three residents to different locations under Saint John of God Kerry Services as some residents were sharing bedrooms in the facility’s chalets.